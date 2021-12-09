“For every Meadows who refuses to cooperate or Bannon who refuses to cooperate or Stone who takes the Fifth, there are dozens and dozens of witnesses,” said Norm Eisen, the former co-counsel of the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment trial. Eisen stressed the signs suggesting that the committee seems to be on the right track to producing a conclusive report that would have a “powerful impact.” He added: “We know the Meadows documents reportedly contain information such as the effort to put together an alternative slate of electors, after it was clear that Joe Biden had legitimately won the election. There are laws against election fraud in this country. And that brings us to the outcome. Because in addition to whatever the committee may find, it has the power to work with state and federal prosecutors and make referrals to state and federal prosecutors.”

I asked him, though, if the report could end up being inconclusive in some major way —like the Mueller report, even though experts have stressed to me that this panel is not like that investigation. Eisen said, “No one knows the answer to that. The committee may not know the answer to that, either, because they haven’t finished their evidence collection.”

Linda Gustitus, a former chief of staff to the late Senator Carl Levin, the longtime member of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said she expected the committee to produce as vast a report as it can. She pointed to the fact that Thompson and Congresswoman Liz Cheney are chairing the committee.