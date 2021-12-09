He also provided text messages including “a November 6, 2020, text exchange with a Member of Congress apparently about appointing alternate electors in certain states as part of a plan that the member acknowledged would be ‘highly controversial’ and to which Mr. Meadows apparently said, ‘I love it,’ according to the letter.”

In addition, Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff when Pence was in office, is also cooperating with the committee. Bernie Kerik, who was a member of Trump’s postelection legal representation, has also said he will hand over documents to the committee (with a few caveats). And more information is coming out about the response to the mob attack. The trial for Steve Bannon on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the committee is set for July 18.

Members of the committee have also begun moving to overhaul an obscure election law that Trump and his allies tried to exploit as they sought to overturn the election. Trump’s allies used a distorted interpretation of the law, the Election Count Act of 1887, to try and convince Pence that he could toss out the election results during the joint session of Congress on January 6. Pence ultimately decided not to follow through with the pro-Trump interpretation, but there is still room under the statute for the House, which may well be in Republican hands in January 2025, to make plenty of mischief. So the committee is planning to issue recommendations to rewrite the law to prevent such action.

And yet there’s still plenty of resistance. On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Meadows, despite his cooperation with respect to documents, is suing the committee as it prepares to hold him in contempt for declining to fully participate with the committee. Other high-profile former Trump officials and advisers, like Roger Stone, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid having to work with the committee.