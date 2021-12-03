How the Charlottesville Verdict Can Inform the January 6 Committee’s Strategy

The committee must expose how these groups manipulate the growing pains of a changing pluralistic democracy as a weapon to rile up their base. Even after Charlottesville, only 70 percent of Americans said that all racial groups were equal to one another, and almost one-third said that “white European” identity needed protection and preservation. The real danger to us all is that those who disavow hate groups and view themselves as fair-minded miss the connections between Tucker Carlson and Representative Matt Gaetz using the coded language of hate to drive the racist lie that white Americans are being “replaced” by Jews and people of color. The insecurities of changing demographics and economic challenges of the country are driving the great lie of election fraud and the fear of teaching the history we wish was not ours. We have never truly been the “United” States of America.

But the January 6 committee, like the Charlottesville trial last month, can shine a brighter light on ugly hate that drives a wedge between us during the public hearings it will hold early next year. The committee can help raise awareness about the communications between Trump loyalists and the organizing of the January 6 rallies. Indirectly, the committee’s work can help draw attention to Trump supporters taking over the apparatus of local elections and the need to examine whether hate groups are infiltrating the democratic process. Elected officials and community and thought leaders can draw upon testimony to show how coded language shows up in our electoral politics and draw connections to how “culture wars” around book banning and critical race theory can harm efforts to combat hate.

The committee’s high-level exposure of Trumpism’s use of hate groups may help drive divisions among hate groups. This is already starting to happen. From Michael Flynn’s QAnon fight with a pro-Trump attorney to Spencer’s efforts to disavow his own hate, the light burns the dark, and our democracy only has a chance in the clear light of day. The committee can generate the facts and news stories. The rest of us must bring it home to hold leaders accountable and expose hate where it hides.