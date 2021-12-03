How the Charlottesville Verdict Can Inform the January 6 Committee’s Strategy

Last month, a jury in Charlottesville considered civil charges against the organizers of the white supremacist Unite the Right march in 2017, which resulted in the death of Heather Heyer and injuries to dozens of others when a neo-Nazi plowed his car into counterprotesters. (He is serving life in prison without parole.) Through powerful testimony and disturbing text messages and chat-room logs, lawyers exposed the organizers’ desire for violence, harming Jews, baiting counterprotesters into fights, and starting a race war. Richard Spencer, the most prominent organizer of the march, was exposed. His apartment, we learned, was dubbed the “Fash loft,” short for “fascist.” Even the organizers’ recruitment techniques and the coded language they used was revealed. Though the jurors deadlocked on federal conspiracy charges, they found the defendants—including Spencer, Jason Kessler, and Christopher Cantwell—liable for injuries to the counterprotesters and awarded more than $25 million to the plaintiffs.

Spencer is also connected to Bannon, indirectly, through Breitbart News, which dubbed Spencer a leading “intellectual,” and Alex Jones, both of whom played a role in the lead-up to January 6. Bannon, now squirming under the criminal contempt trial he will soon face for refusing to cooperate with the committee, is also the adviser who provided the platform, through Breitbart News, for “alt-right” fascism. The Anti-Defamation League calls Bannon a “chief curator of the alt-right.” He has supported white supremacist writers while allowing himself the plausible deniability of an “alt-right” brand.

Jones and Roger Stone have been aligning themselves with those who hate. Jones, a rabid driver of the most calculated conspiracy theories, runs the InfoWars website that Trump allowed to receive a White House press pass, and Trump reportedly asked January 6 rally organizers to invite Jones to speak. Jones’s connections to white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups include his “coverage” of the January 20 pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia. He predicted violence, compared it to a revolutionary war, and invited Spencer. In addition, Jones said that he wanted to work with Stewart Rhodes of the hate group Oath Keepers, which has also been subpoenaed.

The committee must expose how these groups manipulate the growing pains of a changing pluralistic democracy as a weapon to rile up their base. Even after Charlottesville, only 70 percent of Americans said that all racial groups were equal to one another, and almost one-third said that “white European” identity needed protection and preservation. The real danger to us all is that those who disavow hate groups and view themselves as fair-minded miss the connections between Tucker Carlson and Representative Matt Gaetz using the coded language of hate to drive the racist lie that white Americans are being “replaced” by Jews and people of color. The insecurities of changing demographics and economic challenges of the country are driving the great lie of election fraud and the fear of teaching the history we wish was not ours. We have never truly been the “United” States of America.