The Stupid Right-Wing Law Behind the Senate’s Anti-Vaccine Mandate Vote

No one gave the CRA much thought before Donald Trump became president. Until 2017, the first and only time it was used to block a rule was at the start of President George W. Bush’s term, to block a Clinton administration OSHA rule on ergonomics to which nobody paid much mind. Six Senate Democrats and 16 House Democrats voted with the Republicans to kill the rule.

The CRA didn’t come up much because a president is virtually guaranteed to veto any joint resolution nullifying a regulation issued by one of his own agencies. A president is also very likely to veto any such resolution if the regulation was issued under an immediate predecessor of the same party. The CRA acquires force only when the White House passes from one party to another and that same party controls Congress. That’s why the Senate Republicans’ effort to nullify Biden’s vaccine mandate is just for show; Republicans control neither Congress nor the White House.

The stars were aligned to use the CRA during the first four months of Trump’s presidency, and Trump took maximum advantage of it. The period from January through May 2017 was a sort of St. Valentine’s Day Massacre for regulations issued under President Barack Obama. Only maybe that isn’t the right metaphor, because, on that fateful day in 1929, Al Capone’s South Side Gang mowed down only seven members of the rival North Side Gang. Trump mowed down 16 regulations: Four environmental rules, five labor rules, two education rules, two consumer protection rules related to financial chicanery (one of these was technically a “guidance” rather than a regulation), and rules to improve data on gun sales, to protect women’s access to family planning resources, and to protect internet privacy. Rat-a-tat-tat.

The stars aligned again during the first months of Biden’s presidency, giving Biden and Congress the opportunity to mow down no fewer than 1,492 regulations pushed out the door during the final months of Trump’s presidency. But in the end, Biden and Congress used the CRA to repeal only three: an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule increasing the information the EEOC shared with companies about accusations of discrimination; an Environmental Protection Agency rule loosening emissions standards for methane; and a rule from the Comptroller of the Currency that allowed banks to assist predatory lenders.