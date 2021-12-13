Adam McKay Is Tired of Our Climate Politics Garbage Fire

Yeah, I had written the script in December 2019, right before the March when the pandemic hit. We were scouting in Boston and had to shut everything down. I had a moment when I wasn’t sure I was going to make the movie. We saw so much of the movie actually play out, but then when I reread the script, I thought, this story is really about how we’ve broken the way that we talk to each other: We’ve profitized so many of our exchanges that even simple, critical information always has to have a spin to it, or some little charming detail. It was always clearly inspired by the climate crisis, but the things we had seen play out with the pandemic applied to the same problems that were creating this inaction on the biggest story in human history: the collapse of the livable atmosphere.

The pandemic ramping up coincided with the end of the Bernie Sanders campaign, which you endorsed in 2020. Did that have an impact on the film, too?

It’s quite the experience living in the U.S. I think all of that filtered into the movie.

It was a really strange experience to be supporting a candidate who quite simply just wants universal health care, basic gun safety laws, a fair wage for people.… These are all really moderate ideas, by global standards, and the twisted lens of the Unitd States bends you into an extreme leftist. The experience of seeing what happened with Bernie, the way he was positioned by our media, is all part of a larger experience of the funhouse-mirror existence we have here in the United States. It’s both a bit unsettling but also quite funny to hear people scream at other people that they’re Communists because they want universal health care, which every single other wealthy country has.