Adam McKay Is Tired of Our Climate Politics Garbage Fire

Three or four years back I was just searching for a way to tell this story. I still thought this was 40 or 50 years away, but of course we need to take drastic, major action now: I was becoming just more and more surprised as I saw that this is happening right this moment. So I wrote a bunch of different ideas for movies. Some are dramatic or dystopic or thrillers or small character pieces. But I didn’t want it to be just an art film or an awards movie, or for people who already agree with the environmental movement.

My friend David Sirota and I were commiserating about the lack of coverage in the mainstream media. Sirota just offhandedly said, “It’s like an asteroid is going to hit earth and destroy all life and no one cares.” And that idea stuck with me. I really liked it because it was a big, wide open door. And I liked that it allowed us to be kind of funny, as well. If you could have audiences genuinely laugh, not do the rising smile thing but laugh out loud, that could be a really powerful thing with this story to bring people together.

You started working on this before the pandemic, right?

Yeah, I had written the script in December 2019 right before the March when the pandemic hit. We were scouting in Boston and had to shut everything down. I had a moment when I wasn’t sure I was going to make the movie. We saw so much of the movie actually play out but then when I reread the script I thought this story is really about how we’ve broken the way that we talk to each other: We’ve profitized so many of our exchanges that even simple, critical information always has to have a spin to it, or some little charming detail. It was always clearly inspired by the climate crisis but the things we had seen play out with the pandemic applied to the same problems that were creating this inaction on the biggest story in human history: the collapse of the livable atmosphere.