Kamala Harris Has Some Good News to Dispense Monday, and She Sure Needs It

Allies and former aides to Harris will concede that things could be going better. One former aide said Harris’s office can sometimes have a “a constant hair on fire feeling.” It doesn’t help that, despite reassurances from Biden and his team, talk about who could be the next Democratic president if Biden doesn’t run for reelection is in full swing. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg makes virtually every shortlist.

Veteran Democratic advisers stress that some of this is par for the course. The actual job of being vice president is to either standby or take the leftovers. “When you’re the vice president you get the leavings, you get the stuff that the president doesn’t want to do. So right off the bat you’re in a bit of a disadvantage,” Roy Neel, a former chief of staff to then-Vice President Al Gore. “You don’t chart your own course. Your staff doesn’t chart your course for you. You’re both at the whim of the president and the president’s team.”

A common argument in Washington circles in Harris’s defense is there isn’t a lot of perspective about her job. Harris’s missions right now are hard. By contrast, Harris’s defenders gripe, Buttigieg’s job is to travel the country, put on a hard hat, and cut some ribbons in front of whatever new infrastructure projects the Biden administration can point to. One such trip for Buttigieg happens to be to New Hampshire Monday to do two hanging-curveball events—one on expanding commuter rail, the other on money in the infrastructure bill to improve the Manchester mill yard.

Democrats also often argue that the flak Harris is getting is actually part of a larger problem: that Biden’s approval ratings are in the low 40s, inflation is on the rise, and Democrats are still neck deep in the legislative sausage-making on their expansive social spending package. These efforts, in other words, don’t have an easy or quick fix.