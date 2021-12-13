Kamala Harris Has Some Good News to Dispense Monday, and She Sure Needs It

The announcement was previewed by senior White House officials to reporters on Sunday. “We’ve brought resources, we’ve brought political focus, we’ve raised the international profile, and the vice president—with her leadership, her vision—has caused all of that to happen,” a senior White House official said.

The announcement itself is a clear statement about Harris’s approach to the difficult portfolio she’s been handed as vice president: dealing with immigration issues in Central America and voting rights. She’s doubling down here—highlighting her interest in maternal health and generally trying to ignore data points that have been taken as signs she’s unprepared for at least her current job and most definitely being president.

The list of knocks Harris has had to endure has gotten long. Most recently, it’s been that Symone Sanders, one of the most well-known officials in the Biden administration, is departing the vice president’s office at the end of the year. Harris’s communications director, Ashley Etienne, recently left her office as well. Then there’s been a spate of stories in national outlets essentially examining the same question: whether Harris is capable of being an effective vice president for Biden. There have been stories about how she won’t read briefing materials, then will punish her staffers when she comes off as unprepared. She also had to endure a bizarre news cycle after buying some cookware at E. Dehillerin while abroad.*