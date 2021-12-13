Fox News Just Lost Its Last Tiny Sliver of Credibility

On Sunday, with no warning, longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced he would be departing the network he’s long called his home, effective immediately. “After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox,” he said during Fox News Sunday, the program he has hosted since he joined the network in 2003. “I want to try something new to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.” Soon after, it emerged that he would be hosting an interview program on CNN+, the Fox rival’s new streaming service.

While he was announcing his departure, Wallace took pains to note that Fox brass had promised to never interfere with his work when he first came aboard and had “kept that promise” during his nearly two decades there. That doesn’t mean that internal newsroom politics—and just plain politics in general—didn’t play a role in his decision to leave. Wallace’s departure may have been abrupt, but it was hardly surprising. A hard-news journalist of the old school, he was always something of an outlier at Fox, whose news division’s prominence has always been somewhat overstated.



But in recent years, Wallace had increasingly become something of an anomaly at a network that’s shed itself of both journalistic pretensions—and actual journalists–in making a turn toward demagoguery. (It’s notable that Fox has spent a significant portion of the airtime leading up to Wallace’s departure covering the torching of their own Christmas tree by a troubled homeless man as if it were an attack on the country.) It was, moreover, recently reported that Wallace—along with fellow anchor Bret Baier—had objected to Fox News’s decision to air a Tucker Carlson-made propagandistic “documentary” about the January 6 riot at the Capitol that claimed, among other things, the event was a false flag operation staged by the FBI. Ultimately, his departure is the clearest sign yet that Fox News’s transformation away from hard news is finally complete: Fox News’s opinion side has swallowed its news division whole.

