January 6 Isn’t Over Yet

It’s tempting to take comfort in the idea that January 6 represented the high-water mark in the Trumpian plot against American democracy. Federal agents have, after all, hunted down and arrested hundreds of alleged rioters; Trump left office without further bloodshed and under a second cloud of impeachment; President Joe Biden took office as planned on January 20. But it’s increasingly clear that Trump and his allies haven’t been chastened by their actions during the last election. If anything, they’re trying to learn from their mistakes so they can succeed on their second attempt.

In the committee report, Meadows is portrayed as a nerve center of sorts for the Trump White House’s efforts to overturn the election results. In one exchange, according to the report, he urged Republican state lawmakers to gather pro-Trump slates of electors, giving Republicans in Congress an alternative to support during the Electoral College count on January 6. In another episode, he urged the Justice Department to baselessly claim there was systemic voter fraud, giving state lawmakers a pretext to try to overturn their results. And this is just from the materials he willingly provided to Congress.

A White House meeting on December 18 captures just how close Trumpworld came to even more extreme steps. “During the meeting, the participants reportedly discussed purported foreign interference in the election, seizing voting machines, invoking certain Federal laws like the National Emergencies Act, and appointing one of the attendees as a special counsel with a Top Secret security clearance to investigate fraud in the election,” the report said. “White House officials, including Mr. Meadows, may have resisted some of the proposals, but, at one point, Mr. Trump reportedly said: ‘You [White House] guys are offering me nothing. These guys are at least offering me a chance. They’re saying they have the evidence. Why not try this?’”