January 6 Isn’t Over Yet

A major obstacle that Trump faced was that American elections are highly decentralized, with the federal government taking a backseat role to fifty states and thousands of county and local boards and committees that supervise the nation’s voting systems. Even many Republican officials in states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin refused to take concrete steps to block or overturn the electoral count as Trump demanded. Along with former Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to support a unilateral effort to throw out the results on January 6, their moves—or, in some cases, refusals to move in ways that Trump wanted—prevented a breakdown of the legal and constitutional machinery that governs presidential elections.

But the 2024 election may turn out much, much differently. The New York Times reported recently that pro-Trump loyalists who believe the election was stolen have been running for the thousands of local offices that keep the democratic machinery running, sometimes without facing challengers or serious opposition. A November survey by NPR found that only 36 percent of Republicans think that elections are fairly administered and that 38 percent of them won’t believe the 2024 election results if their preferred candidate loses. As a result, some of them appear to be taking that belief to its logical conclusion and taking over their local election boards.

Trump himself is also working to tilt election administration in key states in his favor. In Georgia, where Republican governor Brian Kemp and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger spurned Trump’s calls to block certification or “find votes” in 2020, the former president is backing primary challengers who supported his false voter-fraud claims last year. Axios reported last week that Trump is also trying to remake Michigan’s GOP legislative majority in his image while backing sympathetic candidates for secretary of state offices in key battleground states. If his preferred candidates prevail, it will significantly raise the likelihood that Trump and his allies will overturn or compromise the results next time.

There are more subtle perils that are no less insidious. Conservative politicians and pundits have slowly shifted from denouncing the January 6 rioters to describing them in more sympathetic terms. Some of them are sending unmistakable signals that political violence may be justified in the near-future to their supporters and listeners. And I noted last week that proposals to install Trump as House speaker if Republicans retake the chamber in next year’s midterms could have catastrophic implications for how the 2024 presidential election is conducted.