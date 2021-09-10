January 6 Committee Tightens the Screws Despite Republican Warnings

The statement was an effective signal that both the committee and the telecom companies were undeterred by recent warnings from congressional Republicans. It’s a stark sign that nothing has stopped or slowed the committee’s investigation so far. Republicans have tried to stop the committee from having Republicans on it. That hasn’t worked (although the two GOP members are some of the most ardent opponents of Donald Trump on Capitol Hill). Republicans have tried to intimidate the social media and telecom companies out of complying with the committee. That doesn’t seem to be working, either. It’s not clear if all the companies are following the committee’s demand. But some are—and the committee wants the world to know it.

“What the committee is communicating to all stakeholders is that it’s off to a good start,” said Norm Eisen, a former co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Donald Trump’s first impeachment. Eisen continued that it’s important for any of the recipients of the committee’s records requests who are dawdling to know “their peers are providing assistance.” Eisen added, “These are perfectly lawful requests, and they should be cooperated with.”

The last sentence of the committee’s statement is perhaps the most intriguing. It means that the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, has started taking steps to go through presidential records from the Trump administration that relate to the committee’s records request.