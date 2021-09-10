January 6 Committee Tightens the Screws Despite Republican Warnings

The Select Committee investigating the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol took a significant step forward late Thursday night when it announced that it had received thousands of documents it had requested from social media and telecom companies.



“With several hours to go before today’s deadline, the Select Committee has received thousands of pages of documents in response to our first set of requests and our investigative team is actively engaged to keep that flow of information going,” a spokesperson for the Committee said in a statement released late Thursday night. The statement continued with a tantalizing mention of the fact that the National Archives “has undertaken the process required by law for review of presidential records.”

The statement was an effective signal that both the committee and the telecom companies were undeterred by recent warnings from congressional Republicans. It’s a stark sign that nothing has stopped or slowed the committee’s investigation so far. Republicans have tried to stop the committee from having Republicans on it. That hasn’t worked (although the two GOP members are some of the most ardent opponents of Donald Trump on Capitol Hill). Republicans have tried to intimidate the social media and telecom companies out of complying with the committee. That doesn’t seem to be working either. It’s not clear if all the companies are following the committee’s demand. But some are—and the committee wants the world to know it.