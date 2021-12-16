Republicans Will Have Their Revenge on Democrats for the January 6 Committee

So it would be unsurprising that the GOP might want to take another whack at the president’s troubled son after 2022, or go after any high-ranking Biden administration officials, or even try to target prominent people in the Democratic orbit. Top Republican lawmakers haven’t exactly hidden their ambitions to use congressional investigations to inflict political damage on their Democratic opponents. After four Americans died in a terrorist attack on a U.S. consulate in Libya in 2012, GOP lawmakers spent the next four years holding hearings and launching probes into the attack. Congress couldn’t be faulted for launching inquiries into an incident in which a U.S. ambassador died, of course, but it soon became obvious that its real target was then–Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

You don’t have to take my word for it that Republicans launched a half-dozen committee investigations into the Benghazi attack, including one by a select committee, to damage Clinton’s prospects in the 2016 presidential election. “Everybody though Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” a member of the House Republican leadership told Fox News in a 2015 interview. “But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened, had we not fought.” That member, California’s Kevin McCarthy, is—for now—the first in line to become speaker of the House if Republicans retake the chamber next year.

At this point you might be thinking that turnabout might be fair play after all of the Trump investigations and inquiries. That point might stand if Trump hadn’t abused power like fish drink water. He funneled personal favors and public funds through his family business, pressured law enforcement officials to harass his foes and go easy on his friends, recklessly lied about the integrity of American democracy when he feared defeat, and then used those lies to incite a rioting mob to attack Congress. He tried to overthrow the republic. If anything, Congress and the Biden administration have gone easy on him.