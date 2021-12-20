The Mysteries of Tiny Tim

Dickens suggests that Scrooge’s consequential dream of paranormal activity, which subsequently inspires him to vastly improve Cratchit’s pay and working conditions, is the thing that allows Tiny Tim finally to thrive as he grows up, as opposed to ending up in an ominous vignette featuring his surviving family weeping beside a single crutch. But what exactly ailed Tiny Tim, and what saved him? Unpacking the evidence tells us a lot about what Dickens got right and wrong about nineteenth-century London, as well as shedding light on why there are still so many Tiny Tims today.

Right at the beginning of the 1843 novella, which Dickens allegedly churned out in six weeks to get out of debt, we get some insight into Scrooge’s feelings about poverty when he insists to a charity worker soliciting donations that prisons and workhouses provide a perfectly sufficient safety net for the poor. When the solicitor retorts that those institutions aren’t open to everyone and some would rather die than resort to them, Scrooge famously replies, “If they would rather die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population.”

His callous logic was not dissimilar from that which undergirded the 1834 Poor Law, which enshrined the workhouse system, warehousing poor people in technical but inadequate shelter in exchange for forced labor and mandating that conditions of each be miserable enough to make literally any other option look better by comparison. In the eyes of Scrooge and English legislators, poverty had been solved—workhouses gave the poor a way to avoid starvation and getting rained on; if they wanted more, they could simply work for it.