The Mysteries of Tiny Tim

’Tis the season to rehash one of the most famous medical mysteries of canonical literature, plucked from the pages of what must be one of the most lucrative pieces of noncopyrighted source material of all time: the tragic life and death (and, ultimately, redemptive resurrection) of Tiny Tim in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

You know the story, but in service of the journalistic convention that requires me to briefly summarize it anyway, here goes: Ebeneezer Scrooge is a wealthy-but-miserly jerk who gleefully opposes and eschews charitable giving, all while underpaying and overworking his devoted employee Bob Cratchit. One Christmas Eve, he receives a series of visitations from three persuasive spectres who guide him through scenes from his past, present. and future. These experiences imbue Scrooge with an apparently permanent sense of yuletide benevolence, transforming his own life and those around him in the process. The central moral device is a pathetic but kindhearted boy named Tiny Tim, the youngest of Cratchit’s sizable brood, whose devastating demise is ultimately averted by the happy ending. (If, like me, you favor the muppet adaptation of the 1990s, you may forever envision poor Tim as a mini-Kermit the Frog.)

Dickens suggests that Scrooge’s consequential dream of paranormal activity, which subsequently inspires him to vastly improve Cratchit’s pay and working conditions is the thing that allows Tiny Tim to finally thrive as he grows up, as opposed to ending up in an ominous vignette featuring his surviving family weeping beside a single crutch. But what exactly ailed Tiny Tim, and what saved him? Unpacking the evidence tells us a lot about what Dickens got right and wrong about 19th century London, as well as shedding light on why there are still so many Tiny Tims today.