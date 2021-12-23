The Return of Rent Control

For Danielle Swift, the need for rent control in St. Paul, Minnesota gained new urgency at the end of 2020, when her mother suddenly received a massive rent increase. Swift, an organizer with the Frogtown Neighborhood Association, suspects that her mother’s landlord decided to increase her rent after she informed her landlord of a maintenance issue. “My mom ended up moving a roommate in, which she wasn’t supposed to do, but she didn’t really have too many options,” Swift told me.

By then, a coalition of St. Paul housing rights groups, including the Frogtown Neighborhood Association, had already been strategizing on a campaign to enact rent control in their city of 300,000; that campaign, Keep St. Paul Home, was launched in March of 2021. The goal was ambitious—to pass the broadest rent control initiative in the country, one that would cap annual rent increases at three percent and, unlike similar rent control laws in cities and states around the country, would include new rental housing under its protections. “The pandemic gave us this sense of, we can’t wait any longer,” said Keep St. Paul Home Campaign Manager Tram Hoang.

According to statistics compiled by the coalition Housing Equity Now St. Paul, more than half of all residents in the city rent their homes, and its renters are disproportionately Black, Native, Latino, and Asian. Despite the city’s reputation for affordability, according to Hoang, renters of color, in particular Black renters, and poorer residents were increasingly being hit with rental increases that they couldn’t afford: a form of slow-moving eviction. A recent study by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies found that one in four renters in the Twin Cities spend at least half of their income on rent. When housing organizers talked to renters about needed tenant protections, said Hoang, they were often told, “You know, a security deposit limit would be great. But is there anything that protects me from my rent going up $500?” Swift echoed Hoang. “I knew that this was an issue that a lot of people were experiencing, especially because the market is so hot,” Swift said.

Their first step was to collect enough signatures to put a ballot initiative before voters, a requirement imposed by a 1984 state law that barred cities from enacting rent control measures unless approved by voters. After they cleared that barrier, the campaign was faced with another: an opposition led by a landlord lobby group that would go on to raise almost $4 million to fight the rent control initiative—compared to the mere $200,000 spent by the Keep St. Paul Home campaign. But in November, Keep St. Paul Home won. Come May of next year, St. Paul will have the strongest rent control protections of any city in the entire country.

Organizers of St. Paul are not the only ones who are turning to rent control as a necessary tool to combat the housing affordability crisis. Eviction moratoriums and a massive influx of rental assistance helped keep people in their homes during the early stages of the pandemic, but their temporary nature has served to highlight the precarious existence of many renters. Evictions are once again rising, even as, contrary to the sob stories we’ve heard repeatedly through the pandemic, studies have found that landlords collected rent during the pandemic at rates roughly on par as before. (Not to mention that rental relief did little to shift power back to renters. As Tara Raghuveer, the director of the advocacy group KC Tenants in Kansas City, Missouri, recently told The New York Times, “Rental assistance was not designed for tenants; rental assistance was designed to stabilize an industry.”) In neighboring Minneapolis, voters also approved a ballot initiative that would give City Council the ability to enact rent control. In October, the Santa Ana City Council narrowly passed a rent control bill, becoming the first city in Orange County to do so. And Boston’s new progressive mayor Michelle Wu campaigned in part on a platform to reinstate rent control, which was banned throughout the state of Massachusetts in 1994 after a landlord-driven campaign.