The Return of Rent Control

The renewed movement for rent control is pushing back against conventional wisdom. For decades, the dominant perspective on rent control policies has been that they don’t work—and that they actually lead to a loss of affordable housing. This analysis is, as housing organizers have long argued, not only shortsighted, but completely misses the point. Hoang and Swift see rent control as one of many necessary policies to stabilize neighborhoods and prevent displacement of working-class renters of color, now rather than when it’s too late. They recognize the need to build new housing. “We get it, we know that we need housing stock,” Swift told me. “We absolutely need the development. But we don’t want to displace people because of it.” Hoang compares rent control to efforts to increase the minimum wage. “Minimum wage is to labor as rent stabilization is to housing—you just have to have some kind of baseline protection to protect those who are going to be most targeted by discriminatory rental increases,” she said.

Increasingly, pundits and economists are coming around to that perspective. As Vox’s Jerusalem Demsas wrote recently in a piece on why she now supports rent control policies, working-class tenants can’t wait for a hypothetical future where housing is affordable and in plentiful supply. “It’s become abundantly clear that even if states do begin to build more homes, it will take years if not decades to rebalance supply and make housing more affordable, and in the meantime millions of families will continue to suffer,” Demsas wrote. She concluded, “Without rent control, the losers are people with less money; those who cannot afford increases in rent are forced out of their neighborhoods, and people who can afford them get to stay or move in. Rent control gives policymakers a chance to redistribute the pains of scarcity in the near term.”

But there are entrenched and very affluent powers who don’t want to see rent control make a comeback. Take California’s multiple failed ballot initiatives to make it possible for municipalities to expand rent control, where housing advocates were outspent two to one by real estate interests. After the results of St. Paul, developers threatened to pull out of projects in the city: a move which Hoang described as nothing more than political scaremongering. Before the pandemic, Hoang worked on a campaign to pass a suite of zoning changes in nearby Minneapolis; in 2019, the city council there approved the plan to eliminate single-family zoning as well as require developers to include a modest amount of affordable housing in new projects. “I remember conversations where developers were like, we are literally leaving the city and never building again if you pass this,” Hoang said. “And it’s 2021, even in a pandemic, we are still seeing record-setting numbers in terms of development permits in the city of Minneapolis.”

A crucial lesson of efforts like Keep St. Paul Home is that a hypothetical future of housing abundance won’t happen unless renters are organized and can form a bloc powerful enough to combat the real estate lobby. In St. Paul, Swift told me, their renewed housing movement is only beginning. “I knew that that was just the first thing,” she said. “The buck does not stop here. There’s much more work to be done. But this is a protection so that people can at least breathe for a second.”