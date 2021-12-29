Harry Reid Was a Tireless Warrior for the Working Class

As he witnessed the ever-increasing control of big money in politics, Reid maintained a visceral anger about it and picked on the influence of the Koch brothers as one high-profile symbol of the injustice. Many of Reid’s colleagues didn’t love the idea of taking on the uber-rich who might spend loads of cash in elections against them. Reid was undeterred, frequently and repeatedly maintaining a healthy anger about a system “in which a small group exercises control for corrupt and selfish purposes.”

And of course, Reid played Democratic politics as a team sport to win elections. He and his dear friend Rebecca Lambe built a political machine in his home state that turned Nevada from red to strong blue, leaving a Democratic trifecta upon his death.

I didn’t always agree with all of Reid’s political judgments, but I always respected how he advocated for them. As presidential campaign manager for Bernie Sanders, I’ve heard the concerns of many of our supporters that Reid meddled in the Nevada caucus in 2016. He did. He called casino managers and urged them to allow working-class folks, mostly Latinos, to participate in the caucus. I still don’t fault him for wanting greater democratic participation. At the time he made this decision, I was a staffer for him, and he asked us to reach out to Bernie’s Nevada team and see if there was anything we could do to be helpful to them as well. We didn’t receive any requests. Knowing of my desire to help Bernie win, he urged me to take temporary leave from his office to go help the campaign. And despite great pressure to do so, Reid did not endorse Hillary Clinton before the Nevada caucus.

In 2020, after Bernie dominated the Nevada caucus, I received a call from Senator Reid informing me that he was going to endorse Joe Biden. I was upset, and I let him know—and I made my best argument for why he should heed the direction of his state. But he made a political judgment that felt right to him, and I respected him for telling it to us straight. One thing I knew for sure was that if Reid was going in for Biden, he was going in all the way—and it was no surprise that, within hours, he played a role in consolidating other candidates to get behind Biden.