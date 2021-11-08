Actually, Joe Biden Was Elected to Be FDR

This brings us to the story Democrats need to tell. It’s the story of how supply-side and “neoliberal” (a word I dislike on the grounds that it’s confusing because it actually refers to conservative policies, such as free-market absolutism, low taxes, low regulation) economic hegemony over nearly the last 50 years has choked off public investment and transferred literally trillions of dollars of wealth from the middle class to the rich. A Rand study last year put the number at nearly $50 trillion. Put another way, to use numbers people can wrap their heads around: If, since the late 1970s, this country had followed the economic policies of the prior 30 years and not embraced (Milton) Friedmanism and Reaganomics and their successors, and income had kept pace with growth, the median individual income in 2018 would have been not the $36,000 it actually was, but around $57,000.

That’s the economic story of the United States over the last four decades. There’s a number called the Gini coefficient, which measures income inequality on a scale from 1 to 100. As in golf, lower scores are better. America’s best-ever Gini score was around 35, in 1968. Today, it’s getting close to 50. For comparison, the Scandinavian countries are always best, in the low to mid-20s, and South Africa is always worst, around 63. We’re much closer to the most unequal societies than the least.

There’s obviously a lot more I could say here, for example about labor’s declining share of national income (vis à vis capital) over this period, or the way relentless tax-cutting at the state level has harmed our public universities and contributed to these insane tuition spikes, or so much else. But the bottom line is that if you see the world through this kind of economic lens, you realize that even when the economy today is “good,” it’s not really good in the way it was in the postwar era, when the fruits of economic growth were far more equitably distributed (within, of course, the racial and gender limits of the time, which are also things that today’s Democrats need to correct for in a big way). That’s what millions of us want.