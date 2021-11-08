Actually, Joe Biden Was Elected to Be FDR

That’s the economic story of the United States over the last four decades. There’s a number called the Gini coefficient, which measures income inequality on a scale from 1 to 100. As in golf, lower scores are better. The United States’s best-ever Gini score was around 35 in 1968. Today, it’s getting close to 50. For comparison, the Scandinavian countries are always best, in the low to mid-20s, and South Africa is always worst, around 63. We’re much closer to the most unequal societies than the least.

There’s obviously a lot more I could say here, for example about labor’s declining share of national income (vis a vis capital) over this period, or the way relentless tax-cutting at the state level has harmed our public universities and contributed to these insane tuition spikes, or so much else. But the bottom line is that if you see the world through this kind of economic lens, you realize that even when the economy today is “good,” it’s not really good in the way it was in the postwar era, when the fruits of economic growth were far more equitably distributed (within, of course, the racial and gender limits of the time, which are also things that today’s Democrats need to correct for in a big way). That’s what millions of us want.

Spanberger spent her career in the CIA, so I have no idea of the extent to which she does or does not think about all this stuff. But if she doesn’t, I wish she would. And further, if she doesn’t, that’s on Nancy Pelosi to some extent. Pelosi ought to be organizing economic history seminars for her caucus with people like Cecilia Rouse, Heather Boushey, and Jared Bernstein of the Council of Economic Advisers, and outside experts like Damon Silvers of the AFL-CIO and Heidi Shierholz of the Economic Policy Institute and a whole bunch of people who can make sure that House Democrats know this history. She may be doing that, but I have a feeling that if she were, I’d know about it.

Democrats should not be happy with an economy like 2019’s. They should want an economy that is reimagined to give fewer benefits to the well-off and more to the middle class and poor. That’s good for the people of Spanberger’s district just as it is for the people of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s. (Speaking of AOC, it was disappointing to see the augmented Squad vote against the infrastructure bill. I get the political point, but on a vote this important, people should vote on the merits. This was the biggest piece of public-investment legislation of its kind since literally the Eisenhower administration. Those six Democrats put themselves on the record as being against that. Kudos to Pramila Jayapal, though, for voting yes and getting the vast majority of the Progressive Caucus to agree.)