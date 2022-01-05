Will the Opioid Settlement Money Actually Help People Who Need It?

But money is definitely coming, and there will be a lot of it going around: In addition to what’s often referred to as the “global” deal, thousands of individual lawsuits against various pharmaceutical companies will continue to find resolution this year. On December 23, the attorney general of Texas announced the state had reached a $63 million agreement with Endo International,* and in early December, Allergan agreed to pay as much as $200 million to New York state. Fearing a repeat of tobacco company settlements that were spent, for instance, on literacy programs in Colorado and agricultural initiatives in Kentucky, attorneys general have placed some limits on how the money can be spent. The Johnson & Johnson settlement privileges “core abatement strategies” like naloxone and treatment for the incarcerated, though it also allows for funding drug courts and alternative policing models. Notably, neither diversion courts nor criminalization have had much of an impact on overdose deaths, while harm reduction has been shown again and again to reliably keep people alive.

Ultimately, local governments will decide what kind of institutions and programs might have a meaningful impact on the crisis, forming an array of advisory boards and vetting processes to determine what justice looks like in this case. In anticipation of this decision-making process, harm-reduction advocates have begun to lobby for their preferred interventions, asking state governments to fund Narcan programs and medication-assisted treatment. But as one legal expert told Stat News recently, “there is always room in these things for states to perhaps wriggle out of what the original intent was.” In the coming months, these concessions and loopholes will likely become clearer.

There is some reason to be concerned with how opioid settlement money will be spent, if only because of the historical stigma against people struggling with addiction and politicized attitudes toward public health measures like safe injection sites. While attitudes have been shifting slowly, many states are intensely resistant to harm-reduction strategies, balking at the idea of needle exchanges. Last year, Atlantic City voted to close the largest such program in the state. In Louisiana, lawmakers introduced a bill to use their settlement money for drug court; Alabama announced it would take the $9 million from McKinsey & Company—which was found to have helped “turbocharge” opioid sales by consulting for drug companies like Purdue—and use it to fund the district attorney’s office, as well as the state’s forensic science department, to “reduce backlogs resulting from Alabama’s unprecedented volume of opioid-related cases.”