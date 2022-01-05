Will the Opioid Settlement Money Actually Help People Who Need It?

State and local governments have just kicked a major deadline in the disbursement of opioid settlement funds somewhat down the road. Following the combined $26 billion deal with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the “big three” distributors this summer, states had the opportunity to opt in to the agreement, and counties and individual towns had until January 2 to decide whether they would receive some of their state’s funds. But the combination of pandemic-related closures and a lack of agreements between states and smaller municipalities slowed the process, and the deadline was extended by a few weeks. States are expected to see money as early as this spring, provided everything falls into place and the complicated business of deciding where funding will actually go is resolved.

The deal, which was reached in July 2021, will disperse a massive amount of cash to states and local governments and could provide an opportunity to mitigate some of the harms done by pharmaceutical companies since the 1990s. But the original settlement was only the beginning of the process, and in the coming months, local governments will have to decide how to offset decades of damage and despair. Just recently, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than a million Americans have died of an overdose since 1999. Over 100,000 overdose deaths were tallied in 2021. There really isn’t a price tag for numbers like these.

But money is definitely coming, and there will be a lot of it going around: In addition to what’s often referred to as the “global” deal, thousands of individual lawsuits against various pharmaceutical companies will continue to find resolution this year. On January 4, the attorney general of Texas announced the state had reached a $64 million agreement with Endo International, and in early December, Allergan agreed to pay as much as $200 million to New York state. Fearing a repeat of tobacco company settlements that were spent, for instance, on literacy programs in Colorado and agricultural initiatives in Kentucky, attorneys general have placed some limits on how the money can be spent. The Johnson & Johnson settlement privileges “core abatement strategies” like naloxone and treatment for the incarcerated, though it also allows for funding drug courts and alternative policing models. Notably, neither diversion courts nor criminalization have had much of an impact on overdose deaths, while harm reduction has been shown again and again to reliably keep people alive.