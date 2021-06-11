Merrick Garland Is Not Your Liberal Firebrand

The Barr memo case isn’t the only one that’s drawn criticism from progressives in recent weeks. My colleague Melissa Gira Grant questioned whether the Biden administration was committed to defending LGBTQ rights after the Justice Department’s moves in a Title IX case involving Christian higher-ed schools. Climate activists have taken issue with the department’s stance in cases involving pipeline construction. And those who’ve criticized Trump on anti-corruption grounds are frustrated that Garland hasn’t yet handed over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, which first subpoenaed them more than two years ago.

To many, these actions may be jarring, especially given the damage caused by Trump’s corruption and those who enabled it at the DOJ. Surely the priority for the new administration would be to reverse the errors of the last four years with a series of assertive, public decisions. But this would be far out of character for Garland. His actions are much more consistent with a leader who wants to retrench the DOJ in its traditional, institutional role as the semi-independent defender of the executive branch. Garland may believe that, in the long run, this will undo the damage Trump and his cronies wrought in the department over the last four years. But that will be cold comfort for those who want to put the Trump era more firmly in the rearview mirror.

In perhaps a sign that it is aware of the growing criticism, the White House made the unusual move of announcing that the department would not be changing its stance in United States v. Vaello-Madero—and that Biden was personally opposed to that decision. In that lawsuit, the department is trying to overturn lower-court rulings that would allow Social Security disability insurance to be collected in Puerto Rico, one of the few places in the United States where Congress has prevented Americans from lawfully accessing the program.