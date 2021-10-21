Merrick Garland Is Enraging Democrats Who Want to See Trump Behind Bars

Beyond his two impeachment trials, which are non-criminal proceedings, Trump has not been personally charged with any state or federal crime since he became president. But there are multiple investigations underway that could carry potential legal liabilities for Trump. The Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, in July for their role in what prosecutors described as a long-running tax-fraud scheme. The New York Times reported earlier this week that the district attorney’s office for Westchester County, New York, has subpoenaed records from Trump’s golf resort there, reportedly as part of an inquiry into whether Trump and his company manipulated the property’s assessed value for favorable tax treatments.

As for the Trump-Raffensperger call, there are no public reports that the Justice Department is investigating Trump for any criminal conduct in the matter. If they are not, it’s possible that federal prosecutors are deferring to an investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Her office has reportedly obtained documents from the Georgia secretary of state’s office and conducted multiple interviews with witnesses. But that may not satisfy some of Garland’s critics. “I suspect that they’re counting on the Fulton County DA to do justice, and I don’t think that is how we ought to view the magnitude of that effort to overturn the election,” Schiff told Yahoo News.

In fairness, Garland’s Justice Department hasn’t exactly been quiescent when it comes to other Democratic priorities. In June, the department sued Georgia to block multiple provisions of a new state law that sought to impose a wave of new voting restrictions, its most aggressive pushback yet against the national surge in voter-suppression laws. And in September, it filed a lawsuit to challenge a Texas law that uses a form of bounty hunting to evade judicial review and effectively ban abortion in most cases throughout the state. A motion to block the Texas law from taking effect while legal proceedings unfold is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

There is also one area where Garland appears particularly willing to take forceful action: the January 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. That unprecedented attack on American democracy has shadowed Garland’s entire tenure as attorney general; Biden’s announcement that he would nominate Garland came one day after the attack. In prepared remarks for his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Garland said that federal agents had arrested more than 650 people for storming Capitol Hill. In July, the Justice Department also declined to represent Alabama Representative Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he helped incite the riot, arguing that he was acting in a personal capacity instead of an official one.