Merrick Garland Is Enraging Democrats Who Want to See Trump Behind Bars

In fairness, Garland’s Justice Department hasn’t exactly been quiescent when it comes to other Democratic priorities. In June, the department sued Georgia to block multiple provisions of a new state law that sought to impose a wave of new voting restrictions, its most aggressive pushback yet against the national surge in voter-suppression laws. And in September, it filed a lawsuit to challenge a Texas law that uses a form of bounty hunting to evade judicial review and effectively ban abortion in most cases throughout the state. A motion to block the Texas law from taking effect while legal proceedings unfold is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

There is also one area where Garland appears particularly willing to take forceful action: the January 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. That unprecedented attack on American democracy has shadowed Garland’s entire tenure as attorney general; Biden’s announcement that he would nominate Garland came one day after the attack. In prepared remarks for his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Garland said that federal agents had arrested more than 650 people for storming Capitol Hill. In July, the Justice Department also declined to represent Alabama Representative Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he helped incite the riot, arguing that he was acting in a personal capacity instead of an official one.

But it remains to be seen just how far Garland’s aggressiveness on January 6 will go. A growing chorus of commentators is urging him to pursue criminal contempt charges against Trump adviser and pardon recipient Steve Bannon for refusing to testify to the House committee on his role in the attack. “Should Garland fail to quickly initiate a contempt prosecution against Bannon once it gets to his doorstep, it will be a signal that Trump loyalists will continue to have impunity in breaking the law,” Slate’s Jeremy Stahl wrote earlier this week. “It could also be an invitation for them to commit more crimes against the democratic process in the future.” It could also come to nothing: The time it would take for contempt charges to work their way through the courts could very well push the matter past the midterm elections, at which point a newly installed Republican House majority would likely pull the plug on the investigation itself.