The Republican Party Has Perfected Trumpism in His Absence

The Republican Party—including most of those Republicans who condemned the riot at the Capitol on the day—has gleefully and nearly uniformly embraced measures that might sanctify a second attempt at overthrowing democracy. At the same time, Republicans have increasingly embraced some historical revisions on January 6: That it was a deep state–run, false flag operation aimed at crippling the president’s support; that the hundreds of Trump supporters who were arrested—and especially the one who was killed by a police officer while attempting to breach the Capitol—were martyrs.



A year later, it’s clear that while January 6 was the end of one era, it nevertheless kickstarted another that follows the same trajectory. The glimmer of hope that briefly shone after the Capitol had been cleared, portending the possibility of a fresh start, was quickly extinguished. For nearly five years, the lingering hope of the pundit class (and, notably, the Biden campaign) was that the Trump fever would eventually burn itself out and those so afflicted would awake from its throes eager to be normal again. Here, on January 6, was violence—bloodshed at the symbol of American democracy—that would surely, at long last, catalyze this change and lead many of Trump’s supporters to finally come back to reason.



It’s clear nowadays that January 6 catalyzed a much different change. The Republican Party is more committed to subverting American democracy than ever before. In fact, the GOP has transformed more completely into an authoritarian rump in the year since the Capitol riot than it had under four years of Trump. Over the last year, Republicans have taken the training wheels off; they have perfected the former president’s authoritarian, anti-democratic attitudes, remaking their party in his image, and managing most of these transformations without his presence or guidance. Aside from a handful of policy issues—nativist, anti-immigration measures at the top of a short list—the Republican Party is completely without any legislative agenda. But it does clearly have one fixation: Ensuring that Democratic voters cannot elect Democrats again.

