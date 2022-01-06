The Republican Party Has Perfected Trumpism in His Absence

Not long after rioters were finally cleared out of the Capitol on January 6, Republican senators condemned the assault—and, in practically the same breath, put it behind them. Mitch McConnell described it as a “failed insurrection,” emphasis on the past tense. Ted Cruz recommended that the “Department of Justice should vigorously prosecute everyone who was involved in these brazen acts of violence,” while pointedly exempting Donald Trump himself—despite the fact that the former president had, earlier that day, implored his supporters, ”Fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, described the attempt to overturn the results of the election as the “the most offensive concept in the world.” He later added that he and Trump had “a hell of a journey” together nonetheless. “I hate it to end this way,” Graham said. “Oh, my god, I hate it.”

This was the end of the line, in other words. It was also the end of Republicans doing anything to make sure an attack on our democracy wouldn’t ever happen again. A month later, only seven Republicans crossed party lines to vote guilty in Trump’s second impeachment. Simultaneously, Republican state legislatures across the country were passing laws to make it much harder for Democrats to cast ballots and much easier to overturn lawful and legitimate election results—a neat way of answering the question, “What if we came up with a legal way to overturn a legitimate election?”



The Republican Party—including most of those Republicans who condemned the riot at the Capitol on the day—has gleefully and nearly uniformly embraced measures that might sanctify a second attempt at overthrowing democracy. At the same time, Republicans have increasingly embraced some historical revisions on January 6: That it was a deep state–run false flag operation aimed at crippling the president’s support; that the hundreds of Trump supporters who were arrested—and especially one who was killed by a police officer while attempting to breach the Capitol—were martyrs.

