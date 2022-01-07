Why Should Chicago School Teachers Be Responsible for Making Life Normal Again?

But in a rather counterintuitive move for city officials, who insist their first priority is to keep kids learning, Chicago Public Schools canceled all classes and locked teachers out of their email and work software. Unable to access the reports he had compiled for the parents of children with medical conditions, Kosuth held meetings in which he relied on his memory as best he could. Classes were canceled by the district on January 6, and the public school district is considering taking legal action against the union. “We cannot allow them to blow up the school system because they decide they want to engage in disruptive, chaotic conduct,” Lightfoot, who has a long history of defying the city’s labor organizations, recently said.

Nearly a year since the first Covid-19 vaccines were available in the United States, schools are stuck in a familiar loop, as city officials urge teachers to return to in-person work and teachers’ unions insist districts haven’t provided reasonable infrastructure to make their jobs safe. In San Francisco this week, some teachers planned a “sick-out,” an action made somewhat less impactful considering more than one in 10 district teachers were already staying home because they were legitimately ill. In New York, some teachers’ unions are asking to teach remotely, a request the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, has staunchly opposed despite the fact that as many as one-third of students just aren’t showing up for class. The conflict in Chicago is nearly identical to one that almost prompted a strike this time last year—an action that was only avoided when the city promised remote learning flexibility during Covid-19 spikes and regular testing for students and staff, both reasonable practices that have been complicated by testing shortages and the broader assumption that the availability of vaccines would make most Covid-19 concerns obsolete. And in any case, the agreement that provided for these measures expired before kids went back to school last year.

The vitriol aimed at teachers is also eerily familiar as the country enters the pandemic’s third year and union concerns about safety are described as a ploy to hold children “hostage” or framed as selfish by liberal and conservative commenters alike. (I’d argue the decision to shut school down entirely when teachers vote to go remote is a particularly petty and impactful version of this complaint.) Recently, The New York Times interviewed a parent who couldn’t find childcare for her Chicago-area kid. “I understand they want to be safe, but I have to work,” she said. “I don’t understand why they are so special.” Teachers are protected by vaccines, the logic goes, and are thinking only of themselves, not about parents or the damage done to children when they can’t attend school.