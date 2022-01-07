Why Should Chicago School Teachers Be Responsible for Making Life Normal Again?

This week, like 25,000 other members of the Chicago Teachers Union, Dennis Kosuth opened his computer and found that he had been locked out of the software he uses to work from home. For the last six years, Kosuth has been a certified nurse with the Chicago public school system, focused on working with students who require special education and have specific health concerns like diabetes. He’s qualified to teach and develop education programming, but due to staffing shortages, he has recently spent more time assisting students with gastric tubes or catheterizations in the three schools in which he works. As both a nurse and an educator, he has an expansive perspective on the current conflict between the teachers union, the school district, and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot. The positivity rate in the city is so high, Kosuth said, “if you’re in an elevator with four other people, one of you probably has Covid.” And he fears keeping schools open will add “strain to an already strained system.” When he talks to ER nurses from “the old days,” when he worked in hospitals, they tell him they’ve never seen so many nurses out sick or so many kids desperately ill.

Early this week Kosuth voted along with 73 percent of the union to work remotely without the district’s consent. He wasn’t confident in the measures that have been put in place to keep district employees and students safe; he has his own kid in the 8th grade, he says, and signed up for testing through the school early this year, but his child was never tested. What’s more, it was recently reported that 24,843 of the 35,590 samples that did make it to the lab were ruled “invalid,” basically rendering that safety measure moot.

But in a rather counter-intuitive move for city officials who insist their first priority is to keep kids learning, Chicago Public Schools cancelled all classes and locked teachers out of their email and work software. Unable to access the reports he had compiled for the parents of children with medical conditions, Kosuth held meetings in which he relied on his memory the best he could. Classes were cancelled by the district on January 6, and the public school district is considering taking legal action against the union. “We cannot allow them to blow up the school system because they decide they want to engage in disruptive, chaotic conduct,” Lightfoot, who has a long history of defying the city’s labor organizations, recently said.