Nurses Are Furious About the CDC’s New Isolation Rules

Irene, a nurse working in a Covid-19 unit outside of Boston, has had a lot of jobs since she was licensed in 1998, and she says she’s seen the nursing shortage in action for decades: When she was in her twenties and working in a hospital in New York City, she’d treat as many as 10 patients per shift. Still, this moment feels different. “I know we’re short-staffed,” she said recently, “and I understand people need to get paid.” But she disagrees with the new recommendations that allow for nurses who test positive for Covid-19 to get back on the job more quickly. “Even [the government] said they’re just doing this to keep things running,” she said. It doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health agency she has looked to for guidance throughout the pandemic, and she feels betrayed by the forces that have conspired to give medical workers looser guidelines rather than higher pay or more staff. “Hospitals have failed us,” she said, “and management has failed us.”

Just prior to the pandemic, Irene (who asked that I not use her full name to avoid retaliation) was a travel nurse in Florida. In late 2020, she returned home to Massachusetts to her kids and took on a series of jobs in addition to her night shift at a small hospital, testing students in schools and then traveling across the state to vaccinate people who were unable to leave their homes. Many of her co-workers have second jobs, she says, and she’s seen people called in to work even when they were sick. When we spoke, Irene had just gotten off an eight-hour overnight shift during which she had to intubate a patient. “I always follow Fauci,” she said. “I trust the CDC. But now it’s every person for themselves, it feels like.” Before we got off the phone, she asked me to make sure I’m wearing an N95 mask when I leave the house.