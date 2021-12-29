The CDC Says We’re All Essential Workers Now

It seems like Covid-19 guidelines are being reverse-engineered to conform to what businesses might accept.

As omicron cases have risen quickly, politicians are concerned that the entire country will once again be ground to a halt, and they are balancing that possibility against early reports that vaccinated populations are less likely to get very sick or die (never mind the unvaxxed; I guess the venomous calculous is that they deserve it.) But the Biden administration has also faced pressure from businesses to classify all work as essential—pressure that’s been ongoing since Hobby Lobby and wrestling federations were allowed to remain open during early lockdowns. Now it seems like Covid-19 guidelines are being reverse-engineered to conform to what the agency thinks businesses might accept.

Last week, the CDC recommended health care workers be allowed to return to work after as few as five days during an emergency provided they are asymptomatic and test negative, a move described as a necessary bending of the rules in a moment when hospitals are filling up with Covid patients and many facilities remain short-staffed. Days later, a similar provision was extended to all asymptomatic Americans using research that showed people were most infectious for a few days before and after they felt sick. The extension of the rules for so-called essential workers to everyone who works was preceded by letters from airline companies asking the agency to relax its recommendations as hundreds of flights were grounded because attendants and pilots were sick. Nurses’ unions and flight attendants have vehemently protested the new measures, while infectious disease experts express their own sets of concerns.

On Tuesday, the United States tallied its highest single-day total of new Covid-19 cases, besting the previous record by about 150,000. By Wednesday morning, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, had appeared on at least five television networks to explain the rationale behind the new guidance, which basically amounted to maintaining “social function,” a useful catch-all that could mean just about anything. “There were starting to be limitations in society, not just in our health-care workforce but in other parts of society,” she told The Washington Post. On CNN, she said it was also an issue of compliance, noting that some studies showed fewer than one-third of Americans actually isolated when they should, and that the decision “really had a lot to do with what we thought people would tolerate.” Reading between the lines, it sounds a whole lot like an agency exhausted from screaming into the wind.