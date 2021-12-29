The CDC Says We’re All Essential Workers Now

This month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ran a few ads that deviated from its typical messaging around community responsibility and public health. In early December, spots in English and Spanish ran on Facebook featuring a person wearing an apron hard to describe as anything but Starbucks green. “My job puts me at high risk for Covid-19 exposure,” the worker says. “I got vaccinated because it’s better to be protected than to be out sick.” Later, in a tweet a few days after Christmas, the CDC reminded the public that “the average hospital stay related to Covid-19 can cost thousands of dollars” while the vaccine remains free. It was accompanied by a cute cartoon of a person laid up in a hospital bed with a price tag affixed to the IV drip, an image that so accurately portrayed a constellation of American problems that it went viral, at least by the standards of a government agency post.

These public service announcements, which urge a person to get vaccinated more out of concern for their checking account than their bodily wellbeing, have run parallel to the CDC’s confounding roll-out of a set of new Covid-19 guidelines that frame the pandemic as an economic liability, rather than a matter of public health. Within the space of a week, a series of announcements recently expanded shorter recommended isolation times after exposure from health care workers to the entire population. In a bizarre line of thinking, a former Baltimore health commissioner told CNN the new rules would incentivize people to get tested, because they’d be willing to risk missing just five days out of work, rather than 10. This does not ring true considering, for instance, that a person who really needs the work won’t be particularly inclined to take five unpaid days off. And that’s assuming that in the near future, it will be easy and cheap to get a Covid-19 test.

It seems like Covid-19 guidelines are being reverse-engineered to conform to what businesses might accept.

As omicron cases have risen quickly, politicians are concerned that the entire country will once again be ground to a halt, and they are balancing that possibility against early reports that vaccinated populations are less likely to get very sick or die (never mind the unvaxxed; I guess the venomous calculous is that they deserve it.) But the Biden administration has also faced pressure from businesses to classify all work as essential—pressure that’s been ongoing since Hobby Lobby and wrestling federations were allowed to remain open during early lockdowns. Now it seems like Covid-19 guidelines are being reverse-engineered to conform to what the agency thinks businesses might accept.