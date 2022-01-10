A Bronx Community Bloomed After One Housing Crisis. Can It Survive Another?

It seems unthinkable that the government would build and finance the purchase of so many new homes.

The people in Crotona keep surviving. But today’s leaders are trying to envision a new way forward, at a time when property values have soared and it seems unthinkable that the government would build and finance the purchase of so many new homes. When Wanda Salamon arrived in Crotona from rural Puerto Rico as a child in the 1980s, she found it disorienting how often people moved, driven from apartment to apartment by high rent, poor conditions, and fire. At home her family had been rooted to their patch of land for generations. She wants people to be able to put down deep roots in the Bronx. Throughout the pandemic, she ran virtual support groups with her organization, Mothers on the Move, helped tenants organize against negligent landlords, managed weekly food distribution for 300 families in collaboration with the Mary Mitchell Center, and coordinated rides for elderly people to vaccine appointments. But she’d like to be looking at the horizon. “I’m tired of putting out fires,” Salamon said. “When are we going to really help people?” She wants the type of opportunity afforded Washington and Holt made available to others today. “They were able to build wealth. If anybody else wants to build wealth in NYC today, it’s impossible. It’s too expensive.”

An answer might lie in some of the most problem-plagued buildings in Crotona, Salamon said. She argues that the neighborhood’s cluster-site shelter buildings, where until recently the city paid private owners far above market rate to house homeless people, should be turned into low-income co-ops with the residents getting assistance to own the apartments. It could be more price-effective than paying landlords to run shelters, and it would give residents a chance at their own permanent homes. The cluster-site buildings and many of those purchased with speculative mortgages need extensive rehabilitation. Salamon envisions using climate provisions in the Build Back Better legislation (if it passes) to fund green rehabs that move poorly run buildings into local ownership.

According to Edward Garcia, the banks that are underwriting sky-high mortgages on run-down buildings where poor people live have a lot to answer for. “I think there is a responsibility on the part of the banks that are underwriting these overleveraged sales. They haven’t been made responsible for the damage they’ve created in the community,” he said. Garcia, lean and precise, graduated City College in 2019 with a degree in political science. He’s been involved with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition since he arrived from Santo Domingo as a teenager. As director of community development for the group, he keeps a list of Bronx properties that have fallen into city ownership or are in the city’s tax lien sale, where unpaid taxes are sold as a debt investment. Debt investors are then empowered to collect on the lien, and often end up owning the property. City-owned liens, Garcia says, should instead be transferred to community land trusts, which work on a model of shared ownership, as a means to move property out of the cycle of boom and bust, speculation and abandonment. Advocates for community land trusts and others argue the city’s tax lien sale—instituted in the 1990s as a means of realizing income from delinquent properties—should be abolished. Incoming Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to do so, and the new city comptroller, Brad Lander, has proposed transferring properties that default on mortgages or rack up unpaid taxes into a community land bank and then to land trusts.

There is also legislation before the New York City Council that would give community land trusts the right of first refusal on distressed properties, but without dramatic intervention they’ll never have the deep pockets to compete with private investors, Garcia said. Nonprofit hospitals are required to invest a portion of their endowments in communities they serve, he noted, so “some folks have talked about leveraging hospital reinvestment dollars for this kind of private acquisition or rehab.” Public pension funds could contribute, as well, Garcia suggested. “There are a lot of funding sources that would require a lot of organizing around but could be super useful in helping CLTs succeed.”