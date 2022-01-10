A Bronx Community Bloomed After One Housing Crisis. Can It Survive Another?

“The chapter’s closed. And then, you know, it needs new voices. I’m like the old guard. The old guard’s got to step aside so we can hear new voices,” Washington said, her voice still carrying the cadence of the South her parents fled in the 1940s. When Washington and her neighbors moved to Prospect Avenue in the 1980s, the Bronx was just beginning to climb out of the devastation of landlord arson that was the culmination of redlining, urban renewal, New York’s fiscal crisis, and the perverse incentives of an insurance system that made buildings more valuable as fire losses than as places to live. The homeownership initiative that helped Washington buy her home worked to stabilize the neighborhood, and it built wealth—Black wealth—for people more often exploited by the financial system. Washington and her neighbors sold their houses at a profit and are using the wealth they accrued over 40 years to furnish another life, a good retirement. Washington will use what she gained from the sale of her house to buy land she’ll farm in the South.

The days of fires and abandonment are well past in Crotona. Instead, the neighborhood and the rest of the Bronx face a different crisis. Property is worth too much. Owner-occupied homes similar to Washington’s are being sold for their tear-down value and replaced with hastily built high rises that make someone else rich. Century-old apartment buildings housing hundreds of working poor families attract international capital, private equity funds, and corporate landlords, which conceive of the buildings not as places to live but as financial tools, shells for debt and leverage for greater acquisition, according to a 2020 report by the Community Service Society of New York. For the past decade, banks have underwritten mortgages on Bronx buildings worth many times the income the buildings produce in rent, an arrangement tempting catastrophe, the report found. Strengthened tenant protections adopted in 2019 by a newly activist New York state legislature and an eviction moratorium extended several times during the Covid-19 pandemic have been a reprieve for renters, but landlords who bought up buildings at speculative prices, gambling on ever-increasing rents—and quite literally banking on the ability to oust low-income tenants—are faced with declining buildings they can’t afford to maintain and investors they are obliged to serve.

In Crotona, one in three tenants pay more than 50 percent of their income in rent, according to the Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy at NYU. Breathtakingly exploitative conditions are common: undocumented people renting unlit basements; three-bedroom apartments subdivided into rabbit-warren firetraps; and until recently, whole buildings turned over from rent-regulated housing to carceral and remunerative shelters to house New York’s massive homeless population, at fat reimbursements from the city. Crotona had the densest concentration of such privately owned cluster-site shelter buildings in the city, 20 percent of the city’s entire collection, according to a 2018 analysis conducted for the Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center, a local community organization. (The city ended the program completely in the fall of 2021 and arranged the sale of four of the Crotona buildings to a local nonprofit, which will keep them at affordable prices in perpetuity; the other 24 are still owned privately and while the apartments have reverted to rent regulation, they are in poor shape, riddled with housing code violations.