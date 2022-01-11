Jim Jordan’s Rejection of the January 6 Committee Will Cause Damage Beyond This Investigation

When Congressman Jim Jordan aggressively declined the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol’s request to cooperate with the panel’s investigation, he set up a situation in which the committee may end up subpoenaing him and other sitting members of Congress. That’s dramatic enough. But his rejection is important for a different reason. It marks yet another milestone in the decline of bipartisan respect for Congress exercising its investigatory and oversight powers.

“There’s a hollowing out of oversight’s power from the committees that’s been occurring over the last 10 years, even longer. But it’s been exacerbated [by] people ignoring their long, traditional power to obtain information,” said Keith Ashdown, a former chief investigator for the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “Remember, [a] chairman’s letter technically has the power of a subpoena, from Judiciary Committee, from Energy and Commerce, from HSGAC, from Intel committees—their power to obtain information to educate the lawmakers to legislate has been irrevocably harmed, and it’s going to take a long time to get it back to where it was. I would put Jim Jordan’s actions at the tip of the spear in doing that.”

Multiple veterans of congressional investigations said Jordan is adding to a precedent where even the most serious congressional inquiries are dismissed as partisan. “I think the long-term ramifications are that it makes it hard for these kind of commissions to ultimately get at the truth,” said Jonathan Bydlak, the policy director for the governance program at the right-leaning R Street Institute think tank. “You basically get an environment where the commission is seen as more partisan because of the fact that that’s what one side is asserting.”