Jim Jordan’s Rejection of the January 6 Committee Will Cause Damage Beyond This Investigation

Multiple veterans of congressional investigations said Jordan is adding to a precedent where even the most serious congressional inquiries are dismissed as partisan. “I think the long-term ramifications are that it makes it hard for these kind of commissions to ultimately get at the truth,” said Jonathan Bydlak, the policy director for the governance program at the right-leaning R Street Institute think tank. “You basically get an environment where the commission is seen as more partisan because of the fact that that’s what one side is asserting.”

From Kevin McCarthy on down, the GOP has been hostile throughout the January 6 committee’s inquiry. Jordan himself has bashed the panel as just a partisan abuse of congressional power. In his letter telling the committee to go stuff it, he called the probe a “partisan witch-hunt” and a “Democrat obsession.” He’s clashed with the Republicans on the committee, including in a heated exchange with Vice Chair Liz Cheney during the riot, when he suggested that the men trapped on the House floor during the riot “get the ladies away from the aisle.” That ticked Cheney off. Her anger over how Trump supporters like Jordan egged on the crowd boiled over.

All of this is par for the course for Jordan. In his current role as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee and a previous stint on the Oversight Committee, he’s engaged in the kind of behavior that, if the Democrats were to copy it, those panels would inevitably examine if he were running them. After the November 2020 election, for instance, Jordan, alongside Congressman Scott Perry (who has also rejected a similar request by the committee) and senior Donald Trump aides plotted out how to call into question the legitimacy of the election. In the following months, Jordan would ignore the ironclad evidence contradicting unfounded rumors of widespread election fraud and argued that Trump should not concede the election. “We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here,” Jordan said, in early December 2020.