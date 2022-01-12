The End of America’s Kazakhstan Delusion

Last month, I helped co-author a new report with Chatham House looking specifically at how post-Soviet elites bundled billions of dollars into the United Kingdom, using British barristers and accountants and real estate agents to evade money-laundering controls. There, at the center of hundreds of millions in assets unearthed, stood Nazarbayev’s family: his daughters, his son-in-law, his grandson, all connected to an astonishing range of Western assets. (Given the rampant drive to stash ill-gotten gains in things like British real estate, the numbers were just “the tip of the iceberg,” as one of my co-authors, Thomas Mayne, said.) As if those numbers weren’t staggering enough, just this week The Telegraph reported hundreds of millions more in assets connected to Nazarbayev’s youngest daughter, detailing how she instructed her financial advisers “to buy palatial homes, a private bank and a luxury jet” via a range of Western anonymous financial secrecy vehicles.

Cataloging all of the Nazarbayev family’s stupefying corruption would be an exercise in exhaustion. Nor would it be surprising: In Kazakhstan, just 162 people own some 55 percent of the country’s wealth. But pull back, and one through line is clear: Where figures like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin or Venezuelan chief Nicolás Maduro embody much of modern kleptocracy, they’re both following a playbook laid out by the Kazakhstani despot who’s suddenly watching his facade crumble, as the world comes to understand that the kleptocrat has no clothes.

All of which presents the U.S. with one clear option, especially now that Nazarbayev’s power base implodes: directly sanctioning the decomposing kleptocrat, as well as his family members and inner circle. The move to sanction Nazarbayev would build on growing awareness that specific, targeted sanctions remain one of the West’s best tools in the arsenal of counter-kleptocracy tactics. Seizing and freezing the Nazarbayev claque’s Western assets—their real estate and private jets, their high-end artwork and fleets of automobiles—would, at the very least, offer succor to protesters who’ve just put their lives on the line to protest the regime’s avarice.