North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Is Ignoring Black and Native Communities

RGGI, said Bobby Jones, the 70-year-old founder of the Down East Coal Ash Environmental and Social Justice Coalition who lives in the majority-Black city of Goldsboro, “is just a fancy way of saying, ‘We pay to pollute.” Jones has two problems with RGGI. The first is the way that Cooper’s office and other environmental groups have leveraged RGGI’s image to make it out as a viable avenue toward mitigating global warming and the accompanying effects—effects felt particularly hard by those in the eastern part of the state, like Goldsboro, where flooding from hurricanes has left communities in a constant state of recovery. What’s needed is more direct action, centered around funding front-line communities’ ability to recover and withstand future storms and transitioning away from fossil fuel-centered energy models. The cap-and-trade model, however, simply encourages the further reliance on gas. “If we had equity, in the best of worlds, it might work,” Chavis said. “But in the in the way that is done in the United States, we really are in a situation where the energy companies are able to continue to pollute.”

Jones’s second criticism involves the lack of coordination between Governor Cooper’s office and environmental justice groups and their communities before making similar decisions in the past. “They had already started a lot of discussion about RGGI before they let our people become aware of it,” Jones said. “And that’s kind of what happens in BIPOC communities and in poor white communities—they make their decisions, and we’re the last ones to know.”



Cooper’s general track record with environmental justice has been patchy. In 2018, the governor co-signed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which prior to its cancellation last summer was slated to run through a number of minority communities and end in Lumbee territory. More recently, he opted to sign the 2021 Farm Act, which activists criticized for helping the agricultural industry promote environmentally fraught biogas technology. As a result, Jones, Chavis, and others like Naeema Muhammad, the organizing co-director of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network, question the second-term executive’s true commitment to BIPOC communities.

All three organizers were still smarting from the Farm Act decision, made official the first week of July, when I spoke to them recently. The bill streamlines the ability of agricultural operations to operate toxic methane-emitting biogas technology, currently being pushed hard by ag giants like Smithfield and its subsidiaries like Murphy-Brown. Smithfield maintains dozens of operations throughout the eastern part of the state and desperately wants to cash in on the remaining years of American gas dependency. But biogas comes with a cost, namely in the form of air and water pollution, as it draws its energy source from large lagoons of animal waste.