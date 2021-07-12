North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Is Ignoring Black and Native Communities

But as Roberts pointed out back in 2017, this plan does little to actually drive down emissions rates. Breaking it down for readers, Roberts showed that the RGGI’s overall economic impact at the time amounted to 0.02 percent of the involved states’ gross domestic product. And because of the RGGI’s limited scope, its overall regulatory bounds covered just 1.4 percent of all U.S. emissions. In fact, between 2009 and 2014, the RGGI’s cap “didn’t force any emission reductions,” Roberts wrote, because of how high the cap was set. Although that cap has been steadily lowered in subsequent years, many environmentalists still feel the RGGI’s impact is more cosmetic than concrete.

The RGGI, said Bobby Jones, the 70-year-old founder of the Down East Coal Ash Environmental and Social Justice Coalition, who lives in the majority-Black city of Goldsboro, “is just a fancy way of saying, ‘We pay to pollute.’” Jones has two problems with the RGGI. The first is the way that Cooper’s office and other environmental groups have leveraged the RGGI’s image to make it out as a viable avenue toward mitigating global warming and the accompanying effects—effects felt particularly hard by those in the eastern part of the state, like Goldsboro, where flooding from hurricanes has left communities in a constant state of recovery. What’s needed is more direct action, centered around funding frontline communities’ ability to recover and withstand future storms and transitioning away from fossil fuel–centered energy models. The cap-and-trade model, however, simply encourages the further reliance on gas. “If we had equity, in the best of worlds, it might work,” Chavis said. “But in the way that is done in the United States, we really are in a situation where the energy companies are able to continue to pollute.”

Jones’s second criticism involves the lack of coordination between Governor Cooper’s office and environmental justice groups and their communities before making similar decisions in the past. “They had already started a lot of discussion about RGGI before they let our people become aware of it,” Jones said. “And that’s kind of what happens in BIPOC communities and in poor white communities—they make their decisions, and we’re the last ones to know.”

