Can a Kneecapped U.S. Postal Service Handle Biden’s Covid Test Plan?

Though media attention was trained on the postal service most acutely around the time Donald Trump admitted he was starving the agency to make it harder to vote by mail, USPS has been besieged by problems since at least the 2000s, when the internet lessened reliance on paper mail. In part, the problem is that the office operates differently from any other public institution, making money off the sale of postage and services instead of relying on taxpayer funds, even as Congress dictates how it’s run. A 2006 law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress requiring the post office to prefund health care benefits for retiring employees created an initial financial burden that’s widely credited for the dire financial situation the agency is in now.

During the Trump administration, those issues were compounded by a set of policies introduced by Trump megadonor Louis DeJoy, a postmaster general with no experience in the industry who still holds his post today. In March, DeJoy announced the final 10-year plan for an agency he expected to lose $160 billion over the next decade, which included longer delivery windows, shorter post office hours, and higher prices. (The USPS is already reporting on-time delivery rates lower than 40 percent for some types of mail.) As is fitting for a public servant investigated by the FBI, DeJoy appears to have been compensated quite well for slowing down the mail: According to a review from the Center for Public Integrity, DeJoy and his deputies made $370,622 in bonuses over the course of a year.

Even as attention on the USPS crisis has slowed since the election of Joe Biden, the office continues to struggle, especially under the strain of the pandemic. Just a few months ago, the postal service announced it was slowing down its mail delivery for some letters and packages; the staffing shortages that have roiled other industries have overburdened postal employees, who work as many as 80 hours a week, and have caused additional delays. All of which is to say: The agency tasked with handling the Biden administration’s “important tool” to stop the spread of Covid-19 has been unreliable for quite some time.