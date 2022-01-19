Can a Kneecapped U.S. Postal Service Handle Biden’s Covid Test Plan?

On January 18, something impossible happened: A federal crisis-response service launched a day early, and it appeared fast and intuitive to use. Anyone with a fixed address in the United States or its territories could go to covidtests.gov and order four tests sent for free to their home. The initiative may have come weeks too late to help contain the omicron surge, the limit of four tests per address disadvantages larger households, and the entire program surely seems to have been launched out of embarrassment by an administration whose press secretary openly scoffed at the idea of free universal testing just last month—but at least free rapid testing by mail is finally available in the United States. As it turns out, the inviting website is really just a splash page for the United States Postal Service, one of the first institutions founded in the country for the sake of public good and one that has been systematically dismantled to the point where some people report only receiving mail a few times a week. The Biden administration says that some of the millions of rapid tests ordered by the federal government will begin shipping by the end of the month. Who knows what will happen after that.

In the third year of the pandemic, the Covid-19 response is being foisted upon the last lines of defense, the critical public institutions that have been underfunded or tampered with for decades: A public education system transformed by a bipartisan push for free-market solutions into the sole social service provider many kids will encounter, a postal service charged with universal testing gutted by austerity measures just in the last year. It’s a counter-intuitive moment in which the institutions that might have remained stable during a crisis have been stripped to the point where they can barely function, and yet they’re still leaned on as if they were robust.

Though media attention was trained on the postal service most acutely around the time Donald Trump admitted he was starving the agency to make it harder to vote by mail, USPS has been besieged by problems since at least the 2000s, when the internet lessened reliance on paper mail. In part, the problem is that the office operates differently from any other public institution, making money off the sale of postage and services instead of relying on taxpayer funds even as Congress dictates how it’s run. A 2006 law passed by a Republican-controlled congress requiring the post office to pre-fund health care benefits for retiring employees created an initial financial burden that’s widely credited for the dire financial situation the agency is in now.