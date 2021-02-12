Fire Louis DeJoy

Unfortunately, though, we’re stuck with this arrangement. It is how it is. Nothing to be done. All because of a law passed in 1970, which created a post office governing body whose rules and terms were last altered by Congress as recently as 2006.

In other words, the only way around this seemingly intractable mess—the only way to be rid of this saboteur DeJoy—would be for Congress, which Democrats control, and which is already working on postal reform, to pass some sort of law tinkering with the makeup of the board, or changing how it is run, or allowing a president once again to appoint the postmaster general directly or, really, almost anything else that would achieve the same result. I have not looked everywhere, but I can’t recall anyone even bringing such reforms up as a possibility.

It is surreal, if predictable, to witness the immediate resumption and widespread acceptance of this kind of discourse about what restrains the party in power from implementing its agenda, a few weeks removed from a presidency that made a point of acting utterly without constraint. A month ago, our secretary of homeland security was someone the Government Accountability Office deemed to be illegally appointed, but who remained in that position mainly because everyone knew there would be no consequences for ignoring what some agency said the law was. Now, in much of the press, it is natural law that Biden cannot simply oust the postmaster general, or fire its governors, because the governing structure of the USPS is treated as impermeable and immutable and not as something Congress created just a few years before Biden was first elected to the Senate. But when it comes to overhauling how the USPS is run, all the roadblocks are ones that Democrats could easily surmount with a bit of creativity and political will.

Democrats shouldn’t be scared of changing how the post office is run. They would not exactly be tinkering with a perfectly designed system. It has just failed at its supposed goal of insulating the agency from political forces. The last year showed that, if it is even possible at all to design an agency to be impervious to partisan meddling, assigning its governance to nearly equal parts Republicans and Democrats is not an effective way to do it. (See also: the Federal Election Commission.) Fixing the USPS is an obvious and immediate priority. Joe Biden and congressional Democrats should simply do whatever they need to do in pursuit of that goal, without worrying about the artificial obstacles in their way.