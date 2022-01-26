How Houses of Worship Became Hotbeds of Graft

Yet anyone who truly cares about the future of American religion should be advocating for transparency in our temples. As a religion journalist and as a young rabbi’s wife, I’ve seen the consequences of secrecy around religious financing firsthand in countless communities. And perhaps what is most tragic is to witness innocent believers serving as the perfect victims for this fraud.

“No one would think that a priest would embezzle, and no one would think that a church worker would, so they don’t put in the kinds of internal controls common in the business world,” Charles Zech, a professor of economics and expert in church management, told The Milwaukee Sentinel in 2007, after the local Catholic diocese decided to require further audits of its parish. Clergy and administrators who balk at information requests tend to have a personal motivation to do so—and as long as there is no government oversight, they can easily provide falsified reports if put under pressure by congregants. Often the power structures inside houses of worship, and the nature of religious authorities who demand total submission or loyalty, can make it impossible for parishioners to seek transparency.

In extreme cases, financial opacity in houses of worship can even become a security risk: It was that exact lack of transparency that may have cost human life at Goldstein’s synagogue in Poway. Though the synagogue had received $150,000 from the government because it “believed that it was at risk of an anti-Semitic attack on its congregants,” according to one of the congregants’ subsequent suits—court documents show that on the day of the attack, the building’s doors were unlocked and no guards, gates, or other security measures were in place. Instead of providing a necessary guard at the front of the synagogue, funds had allegedly been diverted elsewhere; the plaintiffs argue that this mistake may have cost the life of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in the shooting.