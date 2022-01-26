How Houses of Worship Became Hotbeds of Graft

“No one would think that a priest would embezzle, and no one would think that a church worker would, so they don’t put in the kinds of internal controls common in the business world,” Charles Zech, a professor of economics and expert in church management, told The Milwaukee Sentinel in 2007, after the local Catholic diocese decided to require further audits of its parish. Clergy and administrators who balk at information requests tend to have a personal motivation to do so—and as long as there is no government oversight, they can easily provide falsified reports if put under pressure by congregants. Often the power structures inside houses of worship, and the nature of religious authorities who demand total submission or loyalty, can make it impossible for parishioners to seek transparency.

In extreme cases, financial opacity in houses of worship can even become a security risk: It was that exact lack of transparency that may have cost human life at Goldstein’s synagogue in Poway. Though the synagogue had received $150,000 from the government because it “believed that it was at risk of an anti-Semitic attack on its congregants,” according to one of the congregants’ subsequent suits—court documents show that on the day of the attack, the building’s doors were unlocked and no guards, gates, or other security measures were in place. Instead of providing a necessary guard at the front of the synagogue, funds had allegedly been diverted elsewhere; the plaintiffs argue that this mistake may have cost the life of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in the shooting.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Financial opacity for religious institutions should not just be a concern for anti-corruption warriors, or for secular Americans who revel at the chance to depict religious leaders as greedy villains. The call for accountability ought to be coming not from liberal social justice warriors but from the pious, from those who care most about trust, honesty, and America’s emptying pews. Because it may be that this lack of public oversight affects the reputation of faith altogether, threatening the future of organized worship.

Recent studies show that not only is U.S. church attendance at an all-time low—but that the majority of millennials take the impact of their donations seriously, valuing transparency perhaps more than their elders. Let us consider the correlation between the two. Over the years, I’ve heard countless times from members of various communities expressing doubt about institutions’ governance. “I don’t want to give them another dollar,” they would whisper to me after they discovered a red flag. And when congregants discover something egregious, they begin questioning religion itself: How can that person preach morality when they represent the direct opposite? How am I supposed to find this person inspiring when he is secretly using church coffers to enrich himself illegally? These instances can cause lifelong damage to congregants’ faith and turn them off building meaningful lives in spiritual communities.