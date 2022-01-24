Who Gets to Be an Expert on Student Loans?

If a person spends any time at all reading about debt cancellation in the mainstream press, they’ll encounter Adam Looney. A former member of the Treasury during the Obama administration, he is often called upon to counter moral and political arguments that favor wiping out significant federal debt. Recently he’s been quoted as saying there is little legal basis for federal cancellation and that loan payments will become easier when they restart from their pandemic pause, given the savings people have accumulated. Most recently, however, he has focused on a fairly extreme extension of the conservative argument that broad loan forgiveness favors the wealthy: A recent paper Looney wrote for the think tank the Brookings Institution argued that proposals for broad cancellation were “regressive” and further entrenched racial divides. To make this argument, the economist argued the “increased earning power” of a degree was akin to a fixed asset like a house. (Never mind that it’s impossible to sell a degree for actual money.) Therefore, cancelling the debt would increase racial and economic divides by granting the already well-off the equivalent of a free $1 million in earning power over the course of a lifetime while, given disparities in pay between white people and people of color, the latter group would benefit less. The paper was, naturally, picked up by right-leaning outlets even as it was described as flawed by prominent student debt experts who took issue with the obvious false equivalence between a degree and a home.

Looney’s primary post is as the executive director of the David Eccles School of Business, a division of the University of Utah that’s been partially funded since 2017 with annual grants from the Koch Foundation. The argument that student debt cancellation would increase the wealth of the already comfortable at the expense of low-income families is popular with talking heads with ties to the political right. For example, Beth Akers, who has frequently made the argument that debt cancellation isn’t “progressive,” is associated with the American Enterprise Institute, a right-wing think tank; Sandy Baum, recently quoted in The Atlantic arguing that debt forgiveness is a “gift” to “people who have a certain privilege” publishes with the Lumina Foundation, which itself has controversial ties to the lender Sallie Mae.

“When people come out in favor of debt cancellation, the hammer comes down.”

“It’s really distorting to the political conversation,” said Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, the country’s largest debtor’s union. “People hear these arguments and think these people must be liberal.” And where there’s an obvious incentive for loan companies and right-wing funders to discourage definitive action on student debt, there’s less money floating around to counter their preferences. Recently I spoke to a prominent debt expert who told me there are “important voices that can’t participate right now because of the influence of money in the space,” describing a “small group of funders” responsible for think tanks and institutes: “In moments when people come out in favor of debt cancellation, the hammer comes down.”

Absent the political will to sign an executive order, forces like these will shape any student debt reform, even in relatively innocuous venues. The committee sessions are just the beginning of a rule-making process, and as anyone who has ever made a decision using consensus can tell you it isn’t an exercise that facilitates bold actions among disparate groups. But the distinction between informed policy-making and lived experience feels particularly blurry both here and on the national level. Who is a better expert on predatory lending than a person who has owed half a million dollars to a defunct institution for 20 years? And who will represent their position if they aren’t allowed to participate?