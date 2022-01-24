Who Gets to Be an Expert on Student Loans?

If a person spends any time at all reading about debt cancellation in the mainstream press, they’ll encounter Adam Looney. A former member of the U.S. Treasury Department under the Obama administration, he is often called upon to counter moral and political arguments that favor wiping out significant federal debt. Recently, he’s been quoted as saying there is little legal basis for federal cancellation and that loan payments will become easier when they resume after their pandemic-era pause, given that people have accumulated savings. Most recently, however, he has focused on a fairly extreme extension of the conservative argument that broad loan forgiveness favors the wealthy: A recent paper Looney wrote for the Brookings Institution, a think tank, argued that proposals for broad cancellation were “regressive” and further entrenched racial divides. To make this argument, the economist argued the “increased earning power” of a degree was akin to a fixed asset, like a house. (Never mind that it’s impossible to sell a degree for actual money.) Therefore, cancelling the debt would increase racial and economic divides by granting the already well-off the equivalent of a free $1 million in earning power over the course of a lifetime while, given disparities in pay between white people and people of color, the latter group would benefit less. The paper was, naturally, picked up by right-leaning outlets even as it was described as flawed by prominent student debt experts who took issue with the obvious false equivalence between a degree and a home.

Looney’s primary post is as Executive Director of the Marriner S. Eccles Institute for Economics and Quantitative Analysis, a division of the University of Utah that’s been partially funded since 2017 with annual grants from the Koch Foundation. The argument that canceling student debt would increase the wealth of the already comfortable at the expense of low-income families is popular with talking heads with ties to the political right. For example, Beth Akers, who has frequently made the argument that debt cancellation isn’t “progressive,” is associated with the American Enterprise Institute, a right-wing think tank; Sandy Baum, recently quoted in The Atlantic for arguing that debt forgiveness is a “gift” to “people who have a certain privilege” publishes with the Lumina Foundation, which itself has controversial ties to the lender Sallie Mae.

“When people come out in favor of debt cancellation, the hammer comes down.”

“It’s really distorting to the political conversation,” said Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, the country’s largest debtor’s union. “People hear these arguments and think these people must be liberal.” And where there’s an obvious incentive for loan companies and right-wing funders to discourage definitive action on student debt, there’s less money floating around to counter their preferences. Recently I spoke to a prominent debt expert who told me there are “important voices that can’t participate right now because of the influence of money in the space,” describing a “small group of funders” responsible for think tanks and institutes: “In moments when people come out in favor of debt cancellation, the hammer comes down.”