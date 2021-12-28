Get Ready for the Most Pivotal Year in the History of the Supreme Court—Again

Abortion isn’t the only conservative policy priority before the court this term. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the court’s conservative justices look ready to strike down the Empire State’s strict limits on concealed-carry permits on the grounds that they violate the Second Amendment. The ruling will end a decade-long drought on gun-rights rulings at the high court, one apparently driven by Roberts’ unwillingness to hear cases involving gun restrictions. Justice Clarence Thomas, subtweeting at least some of his colleagues in recent years, complained that his colleagues were treating the individual right to bear arms as a “second-class right.” A key issue in Bruen is just how much leeway state and local governments should receive when crafting gun-related restrictions. If the majority opts for strict scrutiny, the most grueling hurdle for governments to overcome, then a wave of other gun-related restrictions could also be imperiled.

There are signs that Roberts’ influence—and his less combative form of conservative legal thinking—isn’t completely spent. Since this summer, for instance, the court has declined multiple opportunities to block state and local public-health officials from issuing vaccine mandates. Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch signaled in public dissents over the last few months that they would be willing to enjoin those mandates on religious-freedom grounds in some cases. But they appear to have been outvoted by Roberts, Kavanaugh, Barrett, and the court’s three liberals in every instance so far. That 3-3-3 coalition will almost certainly be tested in the months ahead as right-wing litigants bring legal challenges against the Biden administration’s testing mandate for most major employers.

But the court is still poised to potentially deliver crushing blows to other progressive policy aspirations. In late October, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear West Virginia v. EPA, a case that could have major implications for U.S. climate policy. The lawsuit, brought by a group of Republican-led states, asks the court to sharply narrow a provision of the Clean Air Act that the EPA has used to regulate carbon emissions. If the court rules that the EPA went too far, it would fall to Congress to pass new legislation to give the agency that power—and if it doesn’t, the U.S. could find it impossible to meet its commitments on reducing carbon emissions. The implications for international efforts to limit climate change’s impact would be seismic.

It’s not too late for the court to add new cases to its docket this term, either. Two closely watched petitions involve the use of race and diversity in college admissions. Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard is a Title VI challenge against Harvard University for allegedly penalizing Asian American applicants in its admissions process. A companion case involving the University of North Carolina raises similar points against a public university. The organization named in both cases was founded by Edward Blum, a legal activist who targets laws and policies that help racial minorities. His greatest victory to date was in Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, where the Supreme Court shattered a keystone provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.