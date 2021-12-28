Get Ready for the Most Pivotal Year in the History of the Supreme Court—Again

Every year, on the first Monday of October, the Supreme Court begins its annual term. Every year, around that time, court watchers predict to varying degrees that it will be a blockbuster term; the most pivotal period in the high court’s history. Here’s the thing: They are almost always right. The Supreme Court plays a major role in deciding (or effectively deciding) many of the major political and legal questions of the day. So it’s almost a cliché at this point to say that the 2021–2022 term will be a highly consequential one as well.

As the remainder of the court’s term unfolds in 2022, it will matter how the justices decide high-profile cases on abortion, gun rights, public health, and more. But over the long term, the coalitions that emerge out of those decisions will be important signals for future cases that come before the court.

At the forefront of the docket this term are abortion rights. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the justices are squarely considering a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation—a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. Five of the six conservative justices, excluding Chief Justice John Roberts, appeared ready at oral arguments to overturn Roe. Roberts’ questions suggested that he might favor a narrower ruling that gives states more power to restrict abortion without overturning Roe entirely. But there did not appear to be any takers among his conservative colleagues during the high-profile session.

If Roe is overturned, there will be swift consequences. The New York Times estimated last week that legislatures in at least 22 states would move to either ban or virtually ban abortion as quickly as possible. Other states would likely see major political clashes on the subject; only a few explicitly protect abortion rights under current state law. The court gave Americans a taste of the new frontier earlier this month when it decided Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson. Though the court left open a narrow lane for Texas abortion providers to challenge the state’s controversial bounty law in federal court, it also refused to block the law from being enforced while litigation continues. Coupled with the likely outcome of Dobbs next spring or summer, the Roe v. Wade era may already be over in Texas.

Naturally, nothing that happens at the Supreme Court is final until the justices release a decision to the public. Some anti-abortion activists still fear a repeat of the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, when Former Justice Anthony Kennedy initially provided the fifth vote to strike down Roe after oral arguments, then changed his mind and co-wrote a compromise ruling that kept abortion rights mostly intact for another three decades. Abortion-rights groups, by comparison, largely expect the worst now that Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg have been replaced by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.