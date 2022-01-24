The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Found a New Way to Wreck the Government

The second-to-last sentence there—the “we expect Congress to speak clearly” part—was cited verbatim to strike down the OSHA testing mandate, and will probably be seen in countless challenges to federal rules and regulations in the years ahead. What does it mean when Congress speaks clearly? Many federal statutes are written in broad strokes precisely so federal agencies can fill in the gaps. When does an agency rule’s scope amount to “vast economic and political significance?” Given the size of the American economy and the breadth of some agencies’ jurisdiction, that opening for judicial intervention might be boundless.

For the court’s conservatives, the major questions doctrine will be a valuable tool to prevent federal agencies from carrying out their policymaking mandates. It may allow the justices to achieve what they were unable to do in Gundy v. United States in 2018. That case revolved around yet another judicial doctrine, this one largely moribund: the nondelegation doctrine. It is premised on the idea that one branch of government cannot “delegate” its core powers to another branch. Congress, for example, probably couldn’t give blanket approval to all of a president’s judicial or executive branch nominees, and the president probably can’t pass off the pardon power to a subordinate.

But things get murky past there, and courts have generally refused to apply the nondelegation doctrine to modern federal agencies. The alternative could be that Congress would have to scrutinize and approve new drugs instead of the FDA, or that Congress would have to research and restrict various pollutants instead of the Environmental Protection Agency. Pharmaceutical companies and coal-burning power plants might appreciate the change, but the American people probably wouldn’t. That might be why the court declined, in Gundy, to dust off the nondelegation doctrine, by a slim 5–3 margin. Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the plurality, noted that if the delegation in Gundy was unconstitutional, “then most of government is unconstitutional.”

In his dissent, Gorsuch suggested that other tools could work. “Under our precedents, an agency can fill in statutory gaps where ‘statutory circumstances’ indicate that Congress meant to grant it such powers,” he explained. “But we don’t follow that rule when the ‘statutory gap’ concerns ‘a question of deep economic and political significance that is central to the statutory scheme.’” Gorsuch also hinted at a much more expansive approach to it in the future. “Although it is nominally a canon of statutory construction, we apply the major questions doctrine in service of the constitutional rule that Congress may not divest itself of its legislative power by transferring that power to an executive agency,” he wrote.