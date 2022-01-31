Who’s Looking for Hawaii’s Missing Girls?

Even when a case is handled as a missing person, there are two detectives who act as the first responders on the island for missing persons cases, and they are responsible for anywhere between 50 to 70 cases a month, as Reid Tagomori, one of those detectives, told a local news channel in 2019. “There is also a few of those who choose to go missing,” Tagomori added. “It is not breaking the law to go missing. If they want to go missing, it is their choice.”

But the reasons they made that choice, and what happens to them while they’re missing, are the real questions, and the onus is on HPD to assess the risk and determine whether to look for them. As the system currently works, according to Rego and advocates, there’s little distinction between a runaway foster child who is at high risk for sex trafficking and a child from an affluent area who’s run away for the first time after an argument with their parents.

“I wish they could just call them ‘missing.’ It’s exhausting asking people to stop calling them ‘runaways,’” said Victoria Roland, a program director at the Susannah Wesley Community Center for the Trafficking Victims Assistance Program. She herself is a lived-experience expert in sex trafficking, a term she prefers over survivor. For three years, she headed the state’s only shelter for youth who had been sexually exploited, founded in 2018. Most of the children who came to stay at her shelter were classified as runaways. She recalled the many times she filed police reports for youths absent from her care with an apathetic dispatch, who would respond, “What are you calling for then?” or “Well, let us know when they come back, and we’ll cancel the runaway report.” Roland said that she believed few of the patrol officers with whom she interacted after filing a report were even aware of the type of shelter she was calling from, or its significance. She says they often didn’t express any urgency in responding to her reports. “It feels like I’m just making a statement and handing off the responsibility,” Roland told me. (In an emailed statement, the HPD spokesperson, Sarah Yoro, said that “in cases where a juvenile is determined to be a victim of or at high risk of commercial sexual exploitation, the physical recovery of the juvenile is the priority.”)

Most of the youth at the shelter were either Native Hawaiian or part Hawaiian, Roland added. “That is an absolute.” Many children who went missing from Roland’s care would either return on their own or were recovered by word of mouth through the community. “There was a lot of footwork done by [community members] saying, ‘Oh, I saw this girl here,’ or, ‘This girl’s on social media with this girl,’ or ‘Have you tried calling her auntie, because her auntie knows her boyfriend, and he might know where she was at,’” said Roland. “As a community, we respond better.”