Whatever’s Ailing This Administration, It’s Probably Not Ron Klain

“When they don’t get something, no one blames the boss. No one blames Biden. You don’t see Manchin trashing Biden. Manchin trashes Klain. You don’t see the Progressive Caucus bitching about Biden because they’ve got to deal with him. They bitch about the staff,” Jim Messina, a former Obama administration deputy chief of staff, said. “Look, the nature of the White House chief job is you’re going to be the person that tells everyone no. It’s not going to be Joe Biden, it’s going to be you, and you’re going to have to be the one that makes the unpopular decisions.”

So a news cycle or two focusing on Klain was inevitable. That’s part of the job, former chiefs of staff stressed to me.

“I think that Biden’s got lots of problems right now, but Ron Klain is not one of them.”

“I think it’s the annual, obligatory blame-the-chief game that’s going on. It happens every time. The White House chief of staff—it’s a 24-7, unforgiving, thankless job,” said Chris Whipple, who wrote the preeminent book on White House chiefs of staff, The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency. “James Baker used to say the White House chief walks around with a target on his front, not his back. Rahm Emanuel said those aren’t the only parts. Jack Watson, Jimmy Carter’s chief, compared the job to being a javelin catcher. I think that’s what’s going on here. I think that Biden’s got lots of problems right now, but Ron Klain is not one of them.”