The Rich Tapestry of Brian Cox

The great thing about an artist’s autobiography, or really any nonfiction book about the arts, is that you can put the book down to watch (or listen, whatever) along as you read. In this respect, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat is an exemplary syllabus. As a kid in 1950s Dundee, Cox recalls his father, who died when he was 8, throwing huge Hogmanay parties, at which the young Brian would burst into medleys of Al Jolson songs (not, it is specified, in blackface). His mother was not well, and Cox recounts an education interrupted by long stretches spent in the local cinema and running errands (“messages”) for teachers and others. In one very sweet moment, he describes a note he left for one of his older sisters, who left him to his own devices. “Dear Irene, you’ve never looked after me, you don’t look after me probably [sic]. I’m not going any more messages for you.”

The movies that Cox describes altering his chemistry as a child at the cinema cohere around a sort of passionate, independent masculinity: He describes being overawed by James Dean clunking his head against a tree branch in East of Eden; the slick, working-class macho of Albert Finney in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

The book is written in the style of an “as told to”—a series of reminiscences, expressed in Cox’s own charming Scots idiom, progressing from babyhood to the present day. After his Tiny Tim years, Cox got involved with a local theater in Dundee, which unfortunately burned down but not before the young man had been hooked on the stage. Though he’s a cineaste at heart, his silver screen dreams set alight by Albert Finney’s and Richard Harris’s working-class heroism, the theater brought him into the world of Michael Gambon and Laurence Olivier (Gambon, Cox says, deliberately stepped on Olivier’s cloak during a production at the National Theatre). Of them and of his years in famous productions like Titus Andronicus and Rat in the Skull, he has much to say, and none of it discreet.

Theater isn’t often taped well, so it’s almost peculiar that there’s no way to see the work on which Cox made his name, while his lesser work in film and television is so freely available. His first role in Hollywood probably remains his best: His turn as Hannibal Lecktor in Manhunter is quite different from Anthony Hopkins’s Hannibal Lecter (note the difference in spelling) in the Hannibal films, which he doesn’t think much of. “Tony played him crazy whereas I played him insane,” Cox writes.