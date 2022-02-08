How to Make an Omelet With Jason Epstein

I, at 36, was worried about the future of publishing. But Epstein, then 74, was bullish and brash.

Epstein met me at his elevator door wearing a chef’s bib apron. This, I learned, was his standard uniform now that his major public writing was food-related, as a columnist for The New York Times Magazine. He guided me into his kitchen, made me an espresso, and proceeded to cook an omelet for me. He never asked if I were hungry, if I ate eggs, or even if I liked omelets. He was going to make it. So he did it. I was going to eat it. So I did. I was grateful. It was delicious. We spoke for hours. Or rather, he did. I sat back, eating and sipping four more espressos, as he told stories of sad writers and sharp editors and stupid businesspeople he had known.

Epstein was convinced that publishers could take back command of their own distribution and serve bookstores better by embracing a new technology that would limit the production and storage of surplus books for which no demand existed. And thus, publishers could insist that stores cease ordering excess copies, only to return the unsold copies at a loss to the publisher—and only the publisher.

This had to change, Epstein concluded. It should have changed decades ago. But now it could and would. With networked machines that would print and bind books with decent levels of quality—perhaps lower than the library-level cloth hardback but above mass-market paperbacks—in the back room (or even front) of thousands of bookstores across the world, no store would have to display more than one copy of a book. While stores could continue to distinguish themselves by specializing and relying on expert staff and local knowledge to guide customers, any store could produce any book within five minutes.

Neither digital piracy nor Amazon nor digital readers would crush publishers or bookstores if they would just listen to him and make the right move now, he promised. I probed and pushed back against his optimistic assessments. I tried to find weaknesses in his analysis. I failed. I left his place convinced that he had the best vision for the future of books, readers, and writers.