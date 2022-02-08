You Don’t Own That Parking Space Just Because You Shoveled Away the Snow

Though the Earth, and all inferior Creatures be common to all Men, yet every Man has a Property in his own Person. This no Body has any Right to but himself. The Labour of his Body, and the Work of his Hands, we may say, are properly his. Whatsoever then he removes out of the State that Nature hath provided, and left it in, he hath mixed his Labour with, and joyned to it something that is his own, and thereby makes it his Property. It being by him removed from the common state Nature placed it in, hath by this labour something annexed to it, that excludes the common right of other Men. For this Labour being the unquestionable Property of the Labourer, no man but he can have a right to what that is once joyned to, at least where there is enough, and as good left in common for others.

It’s a sentiment that would make perfect sense angrily scrawled in permanent marker across a car window in 2022. And if aggrieved shovelers aren’t intimately familiar with the works of John Locke, they’re certainly steeped in the legacy of his ideas, which are inseparable from the very idea of American nationhood. The Locke Foundation think tank describes its namesake as “the intellectual father of our country.” The Declaration of Independence riffed off Locke’s conception of freedom and property as a framework to galvanize the Revolution; the labor theory of property propelled settlement westward throughout the continent for well over a century through things like the Homestead Act.

While Locke’s invocation of land and bodily labor referred to agriculture rather than snow shoveling, the logic of his unwitting adherents faces an obvious problem: Locke’s argument was predicated on the assumptions that the land tilling in question served communal interests by making neglected and valueless land productive and that there was infinitely more of it to go around.

When it comes to the space-saver system, none of that holds up. To practice space saving is to insist that one rightfully deserves dominion over public space as a reward for digging their own car out for their own personal use. It was hardly valueless before, as evidenced by the fact that it was already being used by the person digging their car out in order to drive it—so the act of “cultivating” it, in Lockean parlance, transformed a parking spot being used by a car into one being held empty. And there’s not an infinite supply of spaces to go around, as any exasperated person forced to drive past empty spots occupied by folding chairs while searching for scarce street parking can attest.

But if the space-saver enthusiasts are full of baloney, they’ve got nothing on John Locke himself, who was wrong about things with far higher stakes than winter parking. His arguments, of course, served as a pretext for the violent expropriation of American Indian land and the unyielding commodification of it that followed. The idea that there was infinitely more land for the taking drove over a century of encroachment across the Western frontier, as more and more people were incentivized to go West and “get theirs.” As many historians have argued, the frontier—and the Lockean conception of property that went with it—was a big reason that social democracy never arose in the United States the way it did in Europe: The frontier acted as a sort of escape valve for class conflict, enticing the down-and-out, who may have otherwise fought for redistribution, with the promise of property.