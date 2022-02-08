You Don’t Own That Parking Space Just Because You Shoveled Away the Snow

When it comes to the space-saver system, none of that holds up. To practice space saving is to insist that one rightfully deserves dominion over public space as a reward for digging their own car out for their own personal use. It was hardly valueless before, as evidenced by the fact that it was already being used by the person digging their car out in order to drive it—so the act of “cultivating” it, in Lockean parlance, transformed a parking spot being used by a car into one being held empty. And there’s not an infinite supply of spaces to go around, as any exasperated person forced to drive past empty spots occupied by folding chairs while searching for scarce street parking can attest.

But if the space-saver enthusiasts are full of baloney, they’ve got nothing on John Locke himself, who was wrong about things with far higher stakes than winter parking. His arguments, of course, served as a pretext for the violent expropriation of American Indian land and the unyielding commodification of it that followed. The idea that there was infinitely more land for the taking drove over a century of encroachment across the Western frontier, as more and more people were incentivized to go West and “get theirs.” As many historians have argued, the frontier—and the Lockean conception of property that went with it—was a big reason that social democracy never arose in the United States the way it did in Europe: The frontier acted as a sort of escape valve for class conflict, enticing the down-and-out, who may have otherwise fought for redistribution, with the promise of property.

In short, John Locke’s ideas are part of the reason there’s limited class consciousness in this country, and why our culture emphasizes individualism over communalism. And while we’re at it, perhaps it’s even why we’re so damn dependent on cars instead of public transit, pitting neighbor against neighbor in never-ending battles over snowy parking.