Overworked, Underpaid, Traumatized, and Too White

A recent survey of 516 respondents found that 47 percent of staffers struggle to pay bills or make ends meet, 68 percent are unhappy with their current compensation, and 59 percent worked more than 50 hours per week. Although the median pay for House staffers as of July 1 was $59,000, lower-level staffers often earn far less. The entry-level salary is roughly $30,000; a January report by Issue One, a political reform nonprofit in D.C., found that one in eight Washington-based congressional staffers made less than a living wage in 2020. That’s a barrier to entry for people who don’t have additional financial support (from a spouse or parent, for instance).



The pitfalls of working as a congressional staffer have recently been highlighted by the popular Instagram account Dear White Staffers. Originally a forum for Black and brown staffers to air their frustrations with working in an overwhelmingly white institution, the account has morphed into a group-therapy session that allows people to anonymously dish on the poor conditions on the Hill affecting all staffers. (According to a 2020 report by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, only 11 percent of top Senate staffers were people of color, compared to 40 percent of the country’s population.)

Dear White Staffers has received significant media attention in recent weeks for its “vibe checks,” in which people can voice their concerns about bad bosses and low pay. The Democratic staffer I cited above credited the Dear White Staffers account for raising awareness about particularly toxic work environments. “Instead of it being a thing that you’d have to be in the club to know, it was something you could know from afar,” the staffer said.