Overworked, Underpaid, Traumatized, and Too White

“I think that there is a fundamental misunderstanding within the American public of what congressional staffers do and how much money they make,” said Taylor J. Swift, a policy adviser at Demand Progress. “The problem is, when you have low pay, lack of upward mobility, lack of diversity, and don’t have a seat at the bargaining table, that makes it an extremely difficult workplace, a very tough job to sustain.”

Swift noted that more staffers have been leaving the Hill recently, in large part due to the poor working conditions and low pay even as the cost of living in Washington has increased. “That weakens the institutional expertise and knowledge for a lot of personal offices, committees, et cetera, which then in turn weakens lawmaking, oversight, the balance of powers in Congress,” Swift argued. (According to a 2020 report by New America, which was released the year before the January 6, 2021, attack, 65 percent of staffers planned to leave Congress within five years.)

Allowing congressional staffers to unionize won’t require changing the rules of either chamber, but can be accomplished by passing simple resolutions. The Congressional Accountability Act of 1995 includes provisions allowing for legislative employees to unionize. Thanks to this legislation, unions do exist on Capitol Hill, such as the ones for the Capitol Police, Library of Congress, and Government Accountability Office. However, regulations put in place in 1996 by the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights allowing for member offices and committees to unionize have not been triggered. The two chambers could enable unionization for these staffers by passing a resolution, one for the House and one for the Senate. Representative Andy Levin said that he would introduce a unionization resolution for the House this week.

Like most things on Capitol Hill, the support for unionization appears to be falling along partisan lines. Congressional Republicans have already signaled their opposition. “I don’t think it would be productive for the government,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Monday. Representative Elise Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican conference, said Tuesday that “we do not support unionizing on the Hill.” Republican support is not necessary in the House for a resolution allowing unionization to pass, as long as every Democrat supports it.