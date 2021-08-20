Bomb Scare Has Capitol Hill Staff Worried About a New Normal

If you ever watch Congress deliberate on C-SPAN, there’s a small army of people behind the scenes that make what you’re seeing on television possible. There is the Capitol Police, ensuring the safety of the lawmakers under their protection. In addition, there’s the floor staff of the House and Senate chambers, among them the clerks reading bill texts, the stenographers collecting every last word of seemingly interminable speeches, and the technicians in charge of the audio and video that transmits those addresses to the public.

Beyond this, there’s an entire superstructure of essential employees that support the daily task of governing the country. Among them are the custodial workers, many of whom are Black, who picked up after the destruction wrought by the rioters on January 6, and make sure the complex remains a clean and comfortable place to work each day. The food service workers provide the coffee and lunch that keep Capitol staff going—and often have to stay late or come in on weekends depending on the scheduling whims of Congress. On January 6, these workers brought plates of hot food to the safe location where senators were held for hours during the insurrection, as well as to the reporters who had evacuated with them.

And, of course, there are the individual staff of the members of Congress themselves, people who came to Washington from all over the country because of a dedication to public service.