Bomb Scare Has Capitol Hill Staff Worried About a New Normal

Beyond this, there’s an entire superstructure of essential employees that make the daily task of governing the country possible. The custodial workers, many of whom are Black, who picked up after the destruction wrought by the rioters on January 6, and who make sure the complex remains a clean and comfortable place to work each day. The food service workers who provide the coffee and lunch that keep Capitol staff going—and who often have to stay late or come into work on weekends depending on the scheduling whims of Congress. On January 6, these workers brought plates of hot food to the safe location where senators were held for hours during the insurrection, as well as to the reporters who had evacuated with them.

And, of course, the individual staff of the members of Congress themselves, people who came to Washington from all over the country because of a dedication to public service.

“We know it’s a privilege of a lifetime to serve in this institution. But at the same time we’re asking for people to remember that there are human beings behind those doors,” a senior staffer in a Democratic representative’s office told The New Republic.

The Capitol is a tight-knit community, this staffer noted, one in which people often meet their best friends and spouses. Sometimes multiple members of the same family work on the Hill. It’s “jarring and triggering” to receive alerts from Capitol Police about the need for certain buildings to evacuate, the staffer said, and have the subsequent worry that extends beyond the confines of one office.