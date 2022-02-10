The Constitution Was Meant to Guard Against Oligarchy

Black Southerners continued to organize and vote even in the face of racial terror. At the same time, reformers in the late-nineteenth-century Populist uprising sought to break the stranglehold of race-driven oligarchy in the South. As they formed class alliances across other ethnic and religious divisions, they also sought (haltingly and inexpertly, it’s true) to reach across the color line. Georgia Populist Thomas Watson, William Jennings Bryan’s 1896 running mate, exhorted Black and white audiences to join forces in the great battle between “Democracy and Plutocracy”: “You are kept apart that you may be separately fleeced of your earnings. You are made to hate each other because upon that hatred is rested the keystone of the arch of financial despotism which enslaves you both.” It speaks volumes about the centrality of such racial division in oligarchic rule that Watson himself went on to become a virulent racist and antisemite in the wake of the debacle of the 1896 election: The reactionary political economy of the Jim Crow South had both defeated and deranged him.

Come the Progressive era, a host of more sober reformist intellectuals made a hasty peace with the white Supremacist south. And as they relinquished hold on this key strand of democracy-of-opportunity agitation, they also faced a breakdown in labor jurisprudence, which galvanized around the landmark 1905 Supreme Court ruling Lochner v New York. The Lochner court found that New York State regulations that sought to impose limits on working hours were in violation of sacrosanct constitutional provisions for the freedom of contract. Backers of the emergent Lochner consensus styled themselves classical liberals—i.e., arch defenders of individual right against unmoored state prerogative. In remarkably short order, a court-driven recalibration of the basic terms of political-economic life was in full swing; it drew no small amount of momentum from the matriculation of a whole new generation of corporate lawyers to the bar in the Gilded Age, whose “wealth, and ties of family and friendship put 98 percent of them at the very top of the nation’s class and status hierarchies.” Though it does not seem unusual today that most federal judges and justices came from the corporate elite, it was a new development then: The federal judiciary became “the arena where the ruling class went to rule,” the authors write, “unleashing troops against striking workers, and overturning or gutting legislative efforts to curb and revise the courts’ work.”

This new judicial class deemed not only labor legislation but strikes and boycotts a mortal threat to the classical liberal market order, and punished them accordingly. Labor radicals and their allies decried the untrammeled rise of “government by injunction,” as the court permitted the mobilization of Pinkertons, national guardsmen, and assorted corporate-leased goon squads to put down any worker uprising by force.