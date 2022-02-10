The Constitution Was Meant to Guard Against Oligarchy

Come the Progressive era, a host of more sober reformist intellectuals made a hasty peace with the white Supremacist south. And as they relinquished hold on this key strand of democracy-of-opportunity agitation, they also faced a breakdown in labor jurisprudence, which galvanized around the landmark 1905 Supreme Court ruling Lochner v New York. The Lochner court found that New York State regulations that sought to impose limits on working hours were in violation of sacrosanct constitutional provisions for the freedom of contract. Backers of the emergent Lochner consensus styled themselves classical liberals—i.e., arch defenders of individual right against unmoored state prerogative. In remarkably short order, a court-driven recalibration of the basic terms of political-economic life was in full swing; it drew no small amount of momentum from the matriculation of a whole new generation of corporate lawyers to the bar in the Gilded Age, whose “wealth, and ties of family and friendship put 98 percent of them at the very top of the nation’s class and status hierarchies.” Though it does not seem unusual today that most federal judges and justices came from the corporate elite, it was a new development then: The federal judiciary became “the arena where the ruling class went to rule,” the authors write, “unleashing troops against striking workers, and overturning or gutting legislative efforts to curb and revise the courts’ work.”

This new judicial class deemed not only labor legislation but strikes and boycotts a mortal threat to the classical liberal market order, and punished them accordingly. Labor radicals and their allies decried the untrammeled rise of “government by injunction,” as the court permitted the mobilization of Pinkertons, national guardsmen and assorted corporate-leased goon squads to put down any worker uprising by force.

This wasn’t the first time that the bromides of free contract and property were shown to be enforced by the iron fist of the state—but the Lochner era was striking in the extremes it went to naturalize such arrangements. “The courts were not merely protecting the freedom of contract and the rights of property from interference by legislative majorities,” the authors note; “they also were refurbishing and building up a distinctive common law of employment marked by hierarchy and subordination, by illiberal fixed status as much as liberal free contract. While the United States developed into a burgeoning industrial nation, employment law remained lodged in the master’s household.”

It’s little wonder, then, that the defenders of a democracy of opportunity regarded the courts as critical obstacles to their success. The solution came directly from the playbook of old-school political economy: to remake the Constitution so as to directly countermand the regressive diktats from the bench—and the broader set of economic and political arrangements that they served to rationalize and naturalize. These radical Progressive reformers adroitly called upon the affirmative duties of government under the Constitution to secure the material conditions of republican self-rule. The Progressives pushed for the Seventeenth Amendment, providing for the popular election of senators, at a moment of unexampled corruption in the chamber. Omer Kem, a Populist representative from Bryan’s home state of Nebraska, laid out the stakes of this struggle in stark terms: “False and evil systems have crept in through defects in the Constitution, by which the natural rights of the people have been taken from them, resulting in an unequal distribution of wealth in the country.” The amendment would serve to make the Constitution “conform more nearly to the principles set forth in the Declaration of Liberty and its own preamble,” Kem explained. Entrenching the status quo political economy, he continued, would merely update the conditions of tyranny that fueled the war for American independence in the first place.