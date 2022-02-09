The Supreme Court Is Even More Conservative Than You Think

How conservative is the Supreme Court? To some observers, it is unambiguously anchored on the right, eager to write its ideological vision of the Constitution into the fabric of American law. To others, there are glimmers of moderation: rulings that fall short of right-wing activists’ ambitions, rejections of high-profile cases, and the faint possibility that a center-right bloc of three justices could end up steering the court into the next few decades. Some observers have even touted the possibilities of a 3–3–3 court instead of a 6–3 court toward the end of the last term.

A new analysis by Take Back the Court, a liberal legal-advocacy group, suggests that the Supreme Court is even more conservative in its goals and ambitions than its rulings indicate. Almost half of the court’s overall docket last term was made up of conservative cases—cases where the justices had a chance to move the law further to the right. “This study really shows how the court’s conservative super-majority is using its docket setting power to stack the deck in favor of conservative outcomes,” Sarah Lipton-Lubet, the group’s executive director, told me.

Not every case heard by the Supreme Court falls into neat ideological lines, of course. Water disputes between Florida and Georgia, like the one heard by the justices last April, can’t be neatly classified as “liberal” or “conservative.” The report classified just 31 out of the 53 argued cases in the 2020-2021 term as either liberal or conservative. Of those cases, however, more than three-quarters could be defined as conservative. Most of them involved economics-related cases or criminal-justice cases. In areas like voting rights and religious freedom, there were no cases where the court had a chance to move the law in a liberal direction.