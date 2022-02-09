The Supreme Court Is Even More Conservative Than You Think

Not every case heard by the Supreme Court falls into neat ideological lines, of course. Water disputes between Florida and Georgia, like the one heard by the justices last April, can’t be neatly classified as “liberal” or “conservative.” The report classified just 31 out of the 53 argued cases in the 2020–2021 term as either liberal or conservative. Of those cases, however, more than three-quarters could be defined as conservative. Most of them involved economics-related cases or criminal justice cases. In areas like voting rights and religious freedom, there were no cases where the court had a chance to move the law in a liberal direction.

Since the justices have almost complete control over their docket, those behind-the-scenes decisions may better reflect the court’s overall ideological posture than outcomes or rulings alone. “By taking an outsize number of cases that can only move the law in a conservative direction, they’re creating many opportunities for themselves to do so, and they’re also shaping the narrative and the way that cases are understood when they don’t choose the most conservative radical option on the table,” Lipton-Lubet said.

What makes a case “conservative” or “liberal”? That depends on a few factors, according to the analysis. Take Back the Court said that it divvied up the cases depending on whether they gave the court the opportunity to change the status quo in a direction favored by liberals or conservatives. That status quo is defined by the outcome if the Supreme Court didn’t take up the case at all. If a lower court’s ruling favored the liberal outcome, for example, then the case would be classified as a conservative case if the justices decided to review it because only conservatives would benefit from the court’s action. If the lower-court ruling favored conservatives, on the other hand, then it would be a liberal case if the court decided to review it.