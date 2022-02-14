Bush Era Crack Panic Is Back and It’s Going to Get People Killed

For years, advocates have struggled to overhaul society’s response to drug use, replacing the “war on drugs” framework with a harm reduction one. Their case is both empathetic and logical. Using drugs is not a moral failure, but it can be a risk factor for illness and death: Over 100,000 people in the United States died of an opioid overdose last year. Many more drug users are at serious risk of life-threatening health problems: one study showed that up to 40% of drug users admitted to hospitals have bacterial or fungal infections. Intravenous drug use accounts for some seven percent of new HIV infections each year, and up to 75 percent of people who use drugs have been exposed to hepatitis C, which as recently as 2014 was the deadliest infectious disease in the country. (Full disclosure: I do communications work for Treatment Action Group, a policy think tank focused on HIV, TB and HCV.)

The HHS grants caricatured as “$30 million for crack pipes” will allow community groups to distribute supplies that reduce the harms of drug use in various ways, including overdose reversal medication, clean syringes, and balm to avoid cracked and bleeding lips. Contrary to the denials of liberals, unused glass pipes are another key harm reduction tool: Glass is less likely than other materials to blister and burn the mouth, thus reducing the likelihood of infection; it’s safer to not share pipes (this has been linked to transmission of both TB and HCV,) and to smoke drugs instead of injecting them. (Meaning that pipes are used for many drugs, but singling out crack specifically—and remaining mum about syringes—is an awfully obvious racist dog-whistle.) That Democrats foreclosed on the possibility of funding sterile pipes for people who need them, as a capitulation to the sensibilities of whomever the CRACK Act panders to, is an act of sheer cowardice.

Harm reduction isn’t some hypothetical thought experiment on which we’re rolling the dice. Its track record makes it one of the most successful public health shifts of the past several decades. Studies in both the U.K. and Canada have shown that people often switch from injecting drugs to smoking them when provided with safe supplies. Needle exchange programs have reduced rates of HIV transmission by up to two-fifths; one program in New York alone estimated that 87 potential infections were averted. By the early 2000s, one review had already identified 28 different studies concluding that clean syringe distribution decreased HIV transmission. A study in Washington showed that safer drug supplies curbed hepatitis infections by 60 percent. Safer smoking kits have also been demonstrated to reduce risky behaviors and infections. Safer smoking kits in Canada were correlated with a significant decline in hepatitis C, and the program was considered so effective that glass pipes have been included in vending machines. The vast majority of harm reduction programming also offers health services for blood-borne and sexually transmitted infections. If I spent hours on this paragraph hyperlinking more and more studies recommending harm reduction practices, I still wouldn’t run out of available material proving their unalloyed value.

The evidence that harm reduction and facilitating safer drug use saves lives is overwhelming. To return to the status quo of the late 1980s in the face of all this progress is absolute madness, as is the idea that an archconservative outrage cycle, based on obsolete notions with about as much currency as the Confederate Greyback, could roll back these programs just as they’re gaining long overdue, and hard-won, mainstream acceptance is dismaying. That the Biden administration won’t stand wholeheartedly behind these community grants is equally enraging. The only problem, in fact, with the $30 million that had been previously allocated to these proven harm reduction programs is that we should be spending even more.