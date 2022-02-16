The Ukrainians Who Feel Lost in Their Own Land

“A fairly large number of people often periodically move between the controlled and uncontrolled territory,” Michael Fomenko, a lawyer with the nongovernmental organization Donbass SOS, told me. He said they move in order to get social benefits and pensions that cannot be received while in the uncontrolled areas of Donbass, where there are no state bodies. Others visit relatives, moving freely because they’ve registered as internally displaced persons, or IDPs, to ease their dual lives. “But not all of those who left on a permanent basis managed to settle down.”

There are many NGOs offering assistance to those within, and displaced from, the Donbass. As elsewhere in the war, a volunteer corps has sprung up in local communities to fill gaps in government and nongovernment assistance. Some researchers, in the infancy of the conflict, believed IDPs were the best hope for establishing peace between Moscow and Kyiv, while building bridges to the West. But Sasha’s story of hardship and disappointment as an IDP, a reality shared by many, does not bear out that hope.

Though Sasha was able to start school in Kharkiv and received status as an IDP, she faced the same hatred and resentment as she did at home—only this time by Ukrainians, the people she had stood up for under occupation. She then had to decide, as thousands of other IDPs across Ukraine did, whether to return home to a life of relative comfort or continue her life in limbo as an IDP.

Three NGOs I spoke with during a recent trip to Ukraine all highlighted three ongoing difficulties for IDPs looking to integrate in greater Ukraine: lack of housing, jobs, and job training, and no school tuition assistance (not to mention the emotional and physical challenge of relocating to government-held areas). “You have to leave everything that you have in your place and just move to another city that you haven’t visited. Without work, friends, familiar surroundings. Without kindergarten or school for children,” Fomenko said. “Without your own home. Just an unplanned mandatory moving.”