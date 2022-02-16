The Ukrainians Who Feel Lost in Their Own Land

Three NGOs I spoke with during a recent trip to Ukraine all highlighted three ongoing difficulties for IDPs looking to integrate in greater Ukraine: lack of housing, jobs, and job training, and no school tuition assistance (not to mention the emotional and physical challenge of relocating to government-held areas). “You have to leave everything that you have in your place and just move to another city that you haven’t visited. Without work, friends, familiar surroundings. Without kindergarten or school for children,” Fomenko said. “Without your own home. Just an unplanned mandatory moving.”

“The biggest challenge for people is to get accommodation and proper employment,” Maria Alekseyenko, a program manager at Right to Protection, an organization that provides legal services and protection assistance to 15,000 IDPs, wrote in an email. Part of the problem is that more social welfare is available for Ukrainians who aren’t IDPs. Alekseyenko told me she worried that the latest escalation from Russia would make resources more difficult to obtain and distribute. “If the escalation would actually happen, it could be something along the contact line, and it will result in a new wave of internally displaced persons seeking safety in adjacent regions,” she told me. “We may expect almost a million new displaced people.”

Now 23, Sasha is resigned to her interim life. “There were moments when I doubted my decision to live in Ukraine,” she told me. She continues to struggle to find stable housing and a support network beyond government and nongovernment aid. She looks homeward often, even as she is promised a better life away from the non-government-controlled areas in the Donbass. “I’m scared. I don’t want such a future for my children and for myself,” she said. “I live in fear for myself, for my family. But I want a peaceful future instead of the future they stole from me.”