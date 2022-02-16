Why “Follow the Science” Failed—and How to Fix It Before the Next Covid

The initial response to Lewis’s bestseller focused on its often one-sided structure, mythological quality, and damning critique of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But as the U.S. marks the approach of its second Covid-19 anniversary, with public authorities still openly feuding over when to end mask mandates and how best to keep Americans safe, it’s time to refocus on The Premonition’s biggest, if easy-to-miss, message: that “trusting the experts” and “listening to the science” isn’t always easy, especially when health officials themselves can’t even seem to agree. And that our national, state, and local public health bureaucracies need to be set up in a way that properly values different types of expertise.



For at least a decade, more than 20 percent of training positions in infectious disease have gone unfilled each year. And those who do specialize in the discipline are some of the lowest-paid doctors in the country.



For many Americans, Covid-19 has been their first opportunity to see the enormous challenge of creating scientific consensus on an emerging issue. Unfortunately, the experience is further complicated by the fact this country’s public health infrastructure is crumbling. Investment in public health has been shrinking for years—that much is widely known. So, too, is the fact that epidemiologists, doctors, and scientists have often had their voices silenced by politicians who find their discoveries inconvenient. But what’s less appreciated is that infectious disease specialists—who deal with organisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and prions and their consequences for human health—have been particularly hard hit. For at least a decade, more than 20 percent of training positions in the discipline have gone unfilled each year. And those who do specialize in infectious disease are some of the lowest-paid doctors in the country. “The trend that’s undeniable is that fewer and fewer people are interested in going into infectious diseases,” one infectious disease doctor told STAT News in 2015.

In California, the consequences of this teetering system played out as poorly as you’d expect: On January 25, 2020, the state’s first case of Covid-19 was reported in Orange County, in a man who had recently traveled to China. On January 31, Angell released a statement featuring what had become a mantra for her team: “The risk to the general public in California remains low.” Though cases mounted, it took until March 4—almost six weeks after the state’s first confirmed case—for Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. Two years of ceaseless death later, and Dean’s agitation has never seemed more reasonable.