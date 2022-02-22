Why Is This Group of Doctors So Intent on Unmasking Kids?

The Urgency of Normal published its “tool kit”—a slide deck about how Covid-19 should be handled—on January 24, with a goal of having all school precautions lifted by February 15. The initial “team” included 13 physicians and scientists who, their website stated, are solely volunteers, with no outside funding. The group called for the complete relaxation of Covid precautions for kids because, they asserted, the pandemic was dramatically affecting child suicide rates, and most kids who get Covid are fine; they also inaccurately compared Covid-19 to the flu.

One of the founders and a vocal proponent for change is Dr. Lucy McBride, an internist in Washington, D.C., who works as a concierge physician—usually a doctor with limited clientele who does not accept insurance. In addition to ending mask mandates in schools, she told me, she wants required quarantines to end, as well as testing for asymptomatic children. “The problem right now is we’re isolating and quarantining healthy kids,” she said, arguing that the decision to quarantine a child who is exposed to the virus should be up to parents and pediatricians. (Public health experts have told me this policy would likely lead to further spread, since people are highly infectious before they ever show symptoms. This could be particularly problematic if masks are not required in classrooms.)

Other members of the group include Dr. Scott Balsitis, a virologist who develops antivirals and monoclonal antibodies for Gilead Sciences, which makes the Covid antiviral remdesivir (Balsitis did not return interview requests by press time), and Dr. Vinay Prasad, a hematologist and oncologist who joined the group shortly after it was formed. Prasad also writes for the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research, a group advocating a more libertarian approach to the pandemic. (After this article was published, Prasad clarified on Twitter that the pieces on Brownstone’s website are republished from his Substack newsletter.)* Brownstone’s donor breakdown is unclear, but its founder consults for the American Institute for Economic Research, which receives funding from the Charles Koch Foundation and a Koch-funded public relations firm Emergent Order. AIER aided the Great Barrington Declaration—an early (and widely denounced) campaign to drop Covid precautions under the theory that “focused protection”—i.e., precautions only for the vulnerable—would be sufficient. Brownstone describes itself as”the spiritual child of the Great Barrington Declaration.” (One Koch-backed group has also been linked to school unmasking efforts.)**