Sarah Palin’s Hard Lesson for Journalists

Another moment of Bennet’s tenure, from 2019, stands out as an example of his worst tendencies: his decision to publish Times columnist Bret Stephens’s piece, “World War II and the Ingredients of Slaughter.” As with the Palin editorial, there was a tortured backstory: In late August of that year, a George Washington University professor named Dave Karpf tweeted a joke in response to news that the Times was dealing with a bedbug infestation, “The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens.” Karpf, being of little renown, attracted scant engagement from his tweet. But the matter blew up into full view after Stephens, who caught wind of it, sent an angry email to Karpf’s bosses, thus ensuring that a wider universe would become aware of Karpf’s joke and Stephens’s thin skin.

All might have ended right there had Stephens been under the care of another editor. Sadly, he wasn’t, and it didn’t: A few days later, the Times published an opinion piece in which Stephens likened Karpf to Nazi propagandists. The piece was treated as an instant embarrassment upon arrival, and justifiably so.

The editorial mistakes at play in both the Palin op-ed and this Stephens effort share something in common, something that writer Tom Scocca identified in a recent postmortem on the Palin defamation case: In both instances, the pieces required substantial factual back-filling to justify their existence. For these zany ideas—Palin incited murder; Dave Karpf is a latter-day Leni Riefenstahl—to stand on their own, Bennet’s opinion section needed to hustle up some facsimile of substance to “reverse-engineer the facts” and buttress a “feeble argument.” The premises of each piece were plucked from the thinnest of air, driven by a desire to ascribe deeper meanings that weren’t there; to achieve a grandiosity that reality could not support.

This is a meaningful lesson for everyone who traffics in opinions and ideas: The news of the day doesn’t always allow for deeper connections to be made, or a unified field theorem to assert, and the pursuit of such baubles can lead to embellishment, benign and malign. It’s a lesson that, I fear, won’t soon be learned.