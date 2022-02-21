It’s Time for John Durham to Shut Down His Sham Investigation

Now, lying to the FBI is no small thing. It’s what Michael Flynn did, and if it was bad in Flynn’s case, then it’s bad in this case, too. Except that the lawyers for Michael Sussmann say in this case that “the law criminalizes only false statements that are material,” and that Sussmann’s false statements were not, and they filed a motion a few days ago to dismiss the whole thing. So we shall see. But Durham is heading into Ken Starr territory, by which I mean he’s dragging this thing out for years and wasting millions of public dollars and getting nothing. Until this little walk-back, he has seemed to understand that his audience is not the American people but the 25 or so percent of the American people who have been convinced that Hillary is a contract killer and child pornographer and traitor and whatever else they say she is.

Anyway. It’s important to follow this because it gives us a big hint as to what the 2024 campaign is going to look like if Trump is the Republican nominee—and what life in Congress will look like if Jim Jordan becomes the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which he will be if the GOP captures the House. He will find some flimsy basis on which to impeach Joe Biden. Fortunately, most of the non-GOP American public will go “uh, what?” and the right will discredit itself yet again, and Biden, if he’s the Democratic nominee in 2024 and the pandemic and inflation are in the rear-view mirror, will end up looking more sympathetic to most people than he seems now.

If I’m right about that, then Trump won’t have much of a case to make against Biden. He’ll try fear-mongering over “defund the police” and border security and “woke” school curricula and antifa, but Biden is no cultural lefty, and none of that will really stick to him as far as swing voters are concerned. So Trump will make shit up—about Biden, about Hunter, and yes, about Hillary, because it will never stop with her, not even after she slips these surly bonds, when I predict we’ll see a whole new spate of “books” (irony quotes again) about all the undiscovered evil she perpetrated while she walked this earth and when she can no longer sue (not that she ever has anyway—though she threw a hint at Fox last week that it’s on her mind, and I’d love to see her do it).

Back to John Durham: He has the power to shut down a lot of this pernicious madness. If he steps forward this spring or summer to say, You know, I’ve been at this three years now, and I have seen no evidence of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, he’ll be rendering a great service unto this beleaguered nation. Prosecutors—let’s qualify that; most prosecutors, since I mentioned Herr Starr above—don’t like to get too political. Witness Robert Mueller, and his pathetic insistence on remaining above the fray while Rome was burning.