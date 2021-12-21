Immigration Reform Is Dead

Immigration advocates had reason to feel buoyant at the start of this year. President Joe Biden had launched his term by theatrically signing away emblematic Trump-era restrictions. In March, House Democrats had passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, the latest in a long-running chain of acts to give status to people brought to the United States as children, among others, followed closely by the Farm Worker Modernization Act, which would provide an eventual path to citizenship for the nation’s critical undocumented agricultural laborers.

Neither bill had much of a chance in the Senate, but the reconciliation process seemed a golden ticket to attach these popular measures to a smorgasbord of other very popular economic and social measures with the full-throated backing of the president. Despite subsequently angering activists with his embrace of Trumpian border policies, particularly Title 42, Biden had made a path to citizenship for longtime undocumented residents an early plank of his administration, and so hope remained.

Progressive legislators decided to go for broke. They laid out a framework that would include paths to residency and citizenship for an expanded pool of Dreamers, as people who came to the U.S. illegally as minors are known (it would be a far larger group than those who qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program instituted under former President Barack Obama); holders of Temporary Protected Status; farm workers; and a large but nebulous group of workers deemed essential during the Covid-19 pandemic. Millions would be brought out of the underclass.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key obstacle to overcome for any potential addition to the multitrillion-dollar bill, had by mid-July signaled that he supported the inclusion of the immigration measures. For a few weeks, the air crackled with heady possibility as advocates allowed themselves to imagine that, about 35 years after President Ronald Reagan signed the last mass regularization scheme, at the end point of thousands of marches, petitions, calls to representatives, roundtables, media appearances, and all manner of blood and tears, they could win. Then along came Elizabeth MacDonough.

The Senate parliamentarian, who by happenstance was an immigration prosecutor early in her career, shot down the path to citizenship for violating Senate rules holding that reconciliation is, fundamentally, a tool for tweaking budgets and not enacting policy. Senate Democrats could have ignored her nonbinding ruling, but predictably they did not. A second attempt at a broad path to regularization, via tweaking the registry date, met a similar fate.