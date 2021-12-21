Immigration Reform Is Dead

Reform in exchange for militarization and surveillance has been the standard deal going back decades, but now it seems like even that devil’s bargain is not enough.

Of the four GOP senators in the gang of eight, two—Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham—remain in office. Graham went on Fox News in mid-October to claim Brazilian asylum-seekers were secretly rich, that Biden was an open-borders zealot, and that terrorists might be crossing the border. Rubio, for his part, has been using his personal Twitter account to rave about immigration conspiracies such as a nefarious plot to fly unvaccinated asylum-seekers (whom he incorrectly calls “illegal immigrants”) into Florida. On the other side of the aisle, Democratic lawmakers are increasingly wary of tying either reform or regularization to enforcement, having been stung on that before and contending with the pressures of an ascendant left wing of the party.

“The amount that we’ve invested in ICE agents and equipment, Customs and Border Protection materials, technology, detention facilities, and on and on has been huge, and to simply continue to funnel money for that, I don’t think makes sense,” said Illinois Democratic Representative Jesús “Chuy” García, the sponsor of the New Way Forward Act, which would undo some immigration criminalization measures passed by Congress and signed by former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

There’s also the reality that Republicans can already taste a potential midterm retaking of the House, and have a keen awareness that the path to doing so runs through total obstructionism of even routine funding of the government, let alone an enormously controversial issue like immigration reform. “There’s a strong current of fear that is added to that rhetoric and it’s paid off for [the GOP], especially in that part of the country, the border states,” said García. This wouldn’t be as much of an issue were it not for the fact that moderate Democrats in the Senate have refused to consider getting rid of the filibuster. All in all, the prospect of fundamental shifts to the way immigration works in this country in the foreseeable future is torturously small.

Still, some advocates emphasize that while the thought of fixing the system as a whole seems impossible, there are specific planks of general agreement and broad public support that could be acted on piecemeal. “It is going to be difficult, particularly in 2022, to have something like the bill that passed the Senate in 2013: a focused, comprehensive immigration reform bill,” said Laurence Benenson, vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Forum. “But we do think there’s a window, particularly in the early part of the year, to move forward on some of these key pieces: a Dreamer solution, some border security, solutions for those with Temporary Protected Status, as well as essential workers, like agricultural workers.” In addition, there are very concrete if somewhat esoteric remedies that most of the public would probably hardly understand, let alone get incensed about, like making immigration courts independent of the executive branch.