The Supreme Court Has Teed Up a Radical Reimagining of LGBTQ Rights

The Seinfeld-esque nature of this case also makes it a perfect vehicle for the Supreme Court’s six conservative justices. In previous LGBTQ-rights cases, there was always one pesky problem for the court’s conservative members: There was a gay person or couple who just wanted to be treated like anyone else. Until recently, there was a majority of justices on the court who were willing to read the Constitution to protect their rights and dignity. But the last four years have likely produced a court that will be far more hostile to their interests, especially if they aren’t actually a party to the case.

Indeed, while Smith’s harms are speculative, a Supreme Court ruling in her favor could have very real consequences for gay and transgender Americans. Anti-discrimination laws help ensure that Americans can shop at the same stores, use the same services, and participate in everyday life to the same degree as everyone else, no matter their differences. Carving out a broad exception to those protections could relegate gay and transgender Americans to a second-class status of sorts in parts of this country. It is quite a leap to suggest, as Tymkovich does, that this would strengthen American pluralism instead of weakening it.

Perhaps most ominously, the Supreme Court appears to be queuing up a much broader look at this issue than it had in Masterpiece Cakeshop. That dispute rested squarely on the religious-freedom dimensions of the case. When Smith first launched her case, this was the aspect on which she largely focused. But the justices tinkered with the question that she asked them to resolve when it agreed to hear her case on Tuesday. Her original petition asked the court to decide “whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent, contrary to the artist’s sincerely held religious beliefs, violates the Free Speech or Free Exercise Clauses of the First Amendment.”

In its Tuesday orders, the justices said they would take up the case only to decide “whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.” Why the change? The court appeared to jettison the Free Exercise Clause part to avoid resolving the second part of Smith’s request, which had asked them to revisit Employment Division v. Smith. The justices declined to overturn that precedent as recently as last year in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, and they appear to have have no appetite to revisit it so soon. At the same time, the free-speech-only focus means the case could affect anti-discrimination laws far beyond the nexus of LGBTQ rights and religious freedom. How far the justices could go will become clearer when they hold oral arguments next fall.