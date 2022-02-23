The Supreme Court Has Teed Up a Radical Reimagining of LGBTQ Rights

To that end, Smith told the court that she is willing to work with clients of any background, including LGBTQ clients, so long as the final product does not conflict with her values. She refuses to “promote messages contrary to her faith, such as messages that condone violence or promote sexual immorality, abortion, or same-sex marriage” through her work. Smith argued that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, or CADA, prevents her from publicly posting that stance on her own website when it comes to designing wedding websites. Under CADA, a Colorado business can’t “directly or indirectly deny” to anyone “the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of a place of public accommodation” on the basis of certain characteristics, one of which is sexual orientation.

At first glance, the case strongly resembles the 2018 case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. That dispute also revolved around a clash between Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, a business owner’s religious beliefs, and a customer’s sexual orientation: The state civil rights commission had sanctioned a Christian baker who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex couple. In its eventual ruling, however, the Supreme Court avoided the underlying clash between LGBTQ rights and religious freedom claims by ruling that the commission hadn’t given the baker a fair, neutral consideration.

But there are also some notable distinctions between the two disputes. For one, the Masterpiece Cakeshop case arose after the baker had directly denied service to a particular same-sex couple. Smith, on the other hand, preemptively sued the commission to get a court to block it from enforcing the act against her. “[303 Creative] filed its complaint despite failing to identify any investigation into the company’s conduct or any complaint filed against the company,” the state of Colorado told the court. “And no actual customer has requested the company to design any specific wedding website. Rather, the company sued seeking a broad declaration that the act violates the company’s free speech and free exercise rights under the First Amendment.”