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“He’s Gonna Take It Over and Kill the Leaders”: Andrew Weiss on Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

The leading Russia expert speaks with Michael Tomasky about the Russian president’s aims in Ukraine and the global crisis he could create.

Andrew Weiss in front of a green and black background
Andrew Weiss
Andrew Weiss
Illustration by The New Republic

This is a time when we definitely rely on what we used to call our “Russia hands” during the Cold War. They don’t come any smarter than Andrew Weiss, the James Family chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia and Eurasia. He is also the Library of Congress chair in U.S.-Russia relations. Among other government posts at the National Security Council and the State Department, he’s served under the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Weiss has spent considerable time in both Russia and Ukraine and is widely acknowledged as one of the leading Russia commentators in the United States.

Speaking with TNR editor Michael Tomasky late Friday morning, Weiss didn’t mince  words about Putin’s aims in the rapidly evolving—and dire—situation in Ukraine. Putin will not be content, Weiss says, to settle for annexing a few autonomous states in the Donbas. Rather, he asserts, Putin’s aim is clear, and has been so for a long time to those who study the region and have paid attention to the Russian president’s  rhetoric: He wants to destroy an independent Ukraine. Weiss thinks Biden’s proposed sanctions will have real bite and will “have spectacular effects.” At the same time, Putin “is loaded with cash”—some $630 billion in oil reserves. What Putin’s doing could portend  a “horrible crisis” that will consume the Biden administration and other Western governments for years. 

Watch Tomasky’s conversation with Weiss:

Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and author of five nonfiction books. His new novel, Killing Baby Hitler, was published in June by O/R Books. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

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Politics, Video, The Soapbox, TNR Video, Tomaskycast, Andrew Weiss, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Ukraine, War, Foreign Policy, The Insecurity Complex