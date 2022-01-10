In 2022, Democrats Must Put the GOP’s Threats to Democracy on the Ballot

Toss in the added fact that liberals tend to cluster in cities, certain suburbs, and university towns, and you have a political situation that I noted in a column a few weeks ago. There are 192 safe Republican seats in the House of Representatives, but only 165 safe Democratic ones, leaving 78 swing districts, of which Democrats need to win 53 to get to 218.

This means that Democrats on the campaign trail have to pander to independents and moderates to a more substantial degree than Republicans do. That’s why Democrats try to run on bringing the country together and working toward shared bipartisan goals, as Joe Biden has professed on so many occasions. That’s the kind of pap that the mostly apolitical people in the middle want to hear from Democrats.

So that’s the maddening paradox: The people who need to be awakened to the Republican threat to democracy are the people who would rather not hear those kinds of discouraging words. By and large, these are voters who may be cynical about politics but not about themselves or their place in America. And they’re mostly pretty unsophisticated about politics, even though they think the opposite about themselves. They cling to both-sides-ism as if it were some kind of revealed truth, they think that all politicians are corrupt and in it for themselves, and so on. Cynicism aids the right, in America, and in every society across history.

Biden’s terrific January 6 speech was a notable exception. As Walter Shapiro wrote at TNR last week, it could be a turning point in his presidency. But he needs to keep to keep emphasizing the themes he hit last week. Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer is apparently going to hold a vote on voting rights bills. They’re not going to pass, which is a tragedy of immense proportion (and what a charade it will be to see Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema vote for the bills and give floor speeches about democracy even while they’re letting them die at the hands of an avoidable filibuster). But the votes will at least keep the issue in the news and let Americans see where senators stand.