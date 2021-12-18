The Debt Ceiling Is Congress’s Dumbest and Most Dangerous Game

The Republican base followed the signals from both Republican leaders and elite opinion, which, as Alec MacGillis reported in TNR at the time, was also starting to slide in the wrong direction. A Washington Post/ABC News poll from September 2013 found that Republicans opposed raising the debt ceiling by a 61–25 percent margin. Republican respondents also believed, in similar numbers (66–27 percent), that a debt limit breach would “cause serious economic harm,” but despite that, they still supported not raising the limit. As The Washington Post reported: “Among Republicans who believe not raising it would cause serious economic harm, a majority say don’t raise it by 53–32.” (Emphasis mine.)



Again, it’s worth underscoring that debt ceiling kookery was emerging as a GOP consensus opinion eight years ago. Republicans have not exactly grown wiser in the intervening years. So it’s hardly a surprise that former President Donald Trump this week berated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for not having “the guts to play the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything.” After all, it was Trump’s own appointee to the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, who declared in 2013: “We’re not going to default; there is no default.”



While the agreement reached by Democrats and Republicans in the Senate will push the next big debt ceiling vote past the midterm elections, it does set the stage for a high-stakes encounter in 2023. By that time, the GOP will likely have retaken control of one, if not both, houses of Congress. Consider the confluence of factors: The Republicans coming to Washington are not exactly paragons of sobriety, they will have the opportunity to damage whatever economic recovery Biden has wrought a year before the presidential election, and they’ve been threatening to breach the debt limit for years. How likely is it that we will keep staving off default? What happens when you hand the GOP something dumb and dangerous? It sure looks like we’re going to find out.





